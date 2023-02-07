CityTalk recognizes Immaculate Church volunteers

For many years, members and friends of the Immaculate Conception Church have given their time and energy to help with the Dinner Hours ministry, and most recently the food distribution program. In many cases, these dedicated individuals come on a weekly basis to unload, sort out, package and distribute food supplies to people in need of a little help in supporting their families.

For more than 30 years, Eloy Sanchez, Director of the Dinner Hour Ministry and Food Distribution, has been leading this team of volunteers who coordinate their efforts to provide and distribute food supplies to more than 500 people each week.

“We are very appreciative of our church volunteers,” says Doug Blinkinsop, one of the program leaders, who continued, “They come to help and always get the job done, rain or shine.” Each and every Wednesday, the volunteers report to the church early to sort out and package food bags. By the time the distribution starts at 9:00am, the food bags, along with several other donated items are methodically lined up in the parking lot ready to go.

On most days, the cars are already lined up around the block more than an hour before the drive-thru opens. In addition, a walk-up service line starts to form on the sidewalk in front of the church. “We usually have more than 50 people on the sidewalk before we open,” explains Angela Wilkinson, one of the first volunteers on duty to meet people, and direct cars.

What made this a special day, was the presentation of appreciation certificates to all of the volunteers who helped in 2022. Approximately 26 individuals were recognized in a brief ceremony just after the morning prayer time and blessing. Dr.G, Council Member, program assistant, and community volunteer made the presentation as part of the CityTalk “Community Impact” award program.

The individuals recognized were; Regina Alvarez, Marco Artiaga, David Bautista, Doug Blinkinsop, Daisy Campos, Estella Chairez, Cristina Cortez, Silvia Cortez, Pino Espudo, Angel Florez, Guadalupe Gomez, Bruno Gutierrez, Chris Gutierrez, Mario Gutierrez, Connie Hernandez, Lucy Juarez, Kenny Kiddo, Anita Kopersky, Ken Kopersky, Gilbert Maquinales, Brian Torres, Laura Reyes, Eloy Sanchez, Fe Valenzuela, Victor Villarreal, Angela Wilkenson, and Pete Zavala.

The City of Colton is fortunate to have a church that is so engaging with the community, and the growth and participation really shows it is “sharing the good news” in a way that brings people together. This church has been a blessing.

The address is 1106 N La Cadena Dr. Weekend masses are Sat. 8:00am (English), 6:00pm (Spanish), Sun. 8:30am, 10:00am, and 6:00pm (English), and 7:00am, 12:00pm, and 2:00pm (Spanish). Contact Church office @ 909-825-5110.

