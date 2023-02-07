CSUSB, San Bernardino High School Sports Scene

CSUSB’s mens basketball continues great season with win over East Bay

The No. 16 ranked Coyotes entered play against California State University, East Bay with an 11-2 conference record, and a 16-3 overall record.

Following their February 4 matchup, the Coyotes are now 12-2 in conference and 17-3 overall.

This was a dominating performance for CSUSB, as their lead never fell below 24 points.

The team was led by senior guard Brandon Knapper, who scored a team-high 28 points.

Coming up, the Coyotes visit Cal Poly Pamona on Tuesday, February 7, before welcoming Cal State Monterey to San Bernardino at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, February 9.

CSUSB womens basketball team’s skid hits four games

Entering play against California State University, East Bay, the CSUSB womens basketball team was looking to end its four-game losing streak.

However, unfortunately for them, they lost a nailbiter against East Bay in which they couldn’t secure their lead in the late seconds of the matchup.

This loss extends their streak to four games.

The leading scorer for the Coyotes was redshirt junior guard, Destiny Jackson, who scored 16 points in their losing efforts.

CSUSB now holds a 5-11 conference record and a 10-12 overall record.

The Coyotes look to turn their fortunes around during their matchup with California State University, Monterey Bay at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, February 9 in San Bernardino.

CSUSB’s Baseball team opened their season with a sweep, history and player of the week

The CSUSB baseball team started the 2023 season as great as they could’ve hoped, with a sweep of Central Washington, recording 25 hits in a game and a player named player of the week.

The series kicked off with a doubleheader on Saturday, which saw the Coyotes win by a score of 8-5 and 7-5.

Sunday was the series finale, and the Coyotes came out swinging, as they scored 19 runs on 25 hits. This is the most hits in a single game for CSUSB since back in 2014, when they had 26 hits against San Francisco State.

To keep the good times rolling for the Coyotes, the California Collegiate Athletic Association names junior first baseman Daryl Ruiz, the CCAA player of the week.

Next up for the Coyotes is a four-game series against Saint Martin’s University, that begins at 2 p.m., Friday, February 10.

San Bernardino High School Sports Scene

The San Bernardino Cardinals playoff bid begins at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, in Winchester California against the Liberty Bison.

This playoff run follows a season that saw the Cardinals go 6-4 in the Mountain Valley League, and 15-13 overall.

This is the program’s first playoff appearance since the 2019-2020 season.

The Cardinals have been led this year by freshman point guard, George McEwen, who led the team in scoring with 16 points per game and in assists with 2.9 a game.

San Bernardino is entering the playoffs on the heels of a three-game winning streak, with their most recent win coming against the Miller Rebels 89-50.

For more information or to support the Cardinals in their playoff run, visit the San Bernardino Cardinals on maxpreps.

Cardinals boys soccer team ties with Miller

The San Bernardino boys soccer team tied with Mountain Valley league rival, Miller, last Wednesday, February 1, at Miller in Fontana.

Cardinals entered play against the Miller Rebels 2-7 in league and 6-9 overall.

Forward and team leader in goals per match (1.3) and assists per match (1.1), Fernando Formento scored the team’s only goal.

The tie with Miller resulted in San Bernardino’s record becoming 2-7-1 in league and 6-9-1 overall.

San Bernardino girls basketball team continues impressive league play

Following blowout wins against both Mountain Valley league rivals Pacific and Miller high schools, The Cardinals girl’s basketball team currently sits at 9-1 in league and 12-8 overall this season.

They are led by senior shooting guard Melinda Guzman, who is averaging 17.9 points per game and 4.6 assists a game.

Their most recent matchup against Miller saw the Cardinals win by a score of 47 to 29. Guzman led the team to victory by scoring a team-high 18 points.

Upcoming, the Cardinals have a non-league matchup with El Dorado in San Bernardino at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 9, in San Bernardino.

Cajon enters playoffs hoping to end skid

The Cajon Cowboys boys basketball team is entering the playoffs following three consecutive losses, but holds a record of 5-5 in league and 15-12 overall, good enough for a playoff berth. The team lost its last three games to Citrus Belt League rivals Yucaipa, Beaumont and Redlands East Valley(R.E.V).

This skid occurred after the Cowboys had won three consecutive games prior.

The team’s most recent loss to R.E.V was a nail-biter which ended with Cajon losing by a score of 64-63.

Now entering the playoffs with a clean slate, Cajon looks to turn the tide in their matchup against Rolling Hills prep at 7 p.m., Wednesday, February 8, in San Pedro California.

Cajon boys Soccer team continues successful season

Cajon’s boys soccer team has experienced great success this season, to the tune of a 5–1-4 league record and a 14-3-5 overall record.

The team sits in second in the Citrus Belt League and is led by captain and senior, Angel Zamora, who leads the team in goals per match with 0.8.

The Cowboys are coming off a win against R.E.V last week and look to continue their success against Granite Hills at 5 p.m., Thursday, February 9, at Cajon.

Cajon girls Basketball team dominates its league and looks to continue success

Boasting a 7-2 record in the Citrus Belt League, the Cajon girls basketball team currently sits at 13-13 overall.

They are being led by sophomore guard Ciella Picket and senior forward Taneah Johnson.

Picket is leading the team with 14.4 points per game and 1.5 assists per game, while Johnson leads the team with 12 rebounds a game.

The next game for the team is at 7 p.m., Thursday, February 9, at Cajon against the Calabasas Coyotes.