CJUSD Adult Education Celebrates Student Milestones With Graduation Ceremony

The Colton Joint Unified School District Adult Education’s latest batch of high school diploma recipients, GED recipients and certified nursing assistant program completers celebrated their accomplishments at a district Board of Education meeting recently.

The program has produced 20 graduates from its diploma and GED programs and 8 students have completed its certified nurse assistant program since its last graduation in April. The program also received full WASC accreditation, meaning that its diplomas are recognized worldwide by universities, colleges, the military and employers.

Graduates who attended the celebration talked with hope about the future and the meaning of their accomplishments.

“Each step we take today leads to the foundation of our future. By pursuing an education, I’m not just setting an example for myself, but also for my children,” said Yuri Galindo, who previously earned her GED through the program and was recognized at the ceremony for completing her coursework to become a certified nurse assistant. “I want them to see that hard work and determination can lead to success, no matter what the obstacles we face.”

The mission of the CJUSD Adult Education Program is to provide accessible and flexible educational opportunities to the adult members of our community, as a means to improving lifelong, workforce and learning skills which lead to a better quality of life.

“I am always looking for ways to enhance the experience of our adult students by providing innovative educational opportunities that can open doors to new ideas and high demand career pathways,” CJUSD Adult School Principal Angela Hatter said.

Free classes include English as a Second Language, Citizenship, Adult Basic Education, GED preparation in English or Spanish, and Adult School Diploma. Other offerings include math essentials classes, digital literacy, ESL conversation, ESL bridge to adult basic education classes and dual enrollment with San Bernardino Valley College. Career education programs offered on campus are Certified Nurse Assistant and Vehicle Maintenance Technician programs.

For more information go to adulteducation.cjusd.net or call the school office at 909-580-5034 x3250