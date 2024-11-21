CJUSD WorkAbility I Program Awarded $150,000 Grant to Help Students Transition From School to Success in Adulthood

The Colton Joint Unified School District Board of Education accepted a $150,000 grant at a recent meeting to help students with disabilities transition from school to work, independent living and post-secondary education or training.

The grant is part of annual funding from the California Department of Education, which initiated the program more than 40 years ago as a way to provide students with the opportunity to complete their secondary education while also obtaining marketable job skills as well as understanding of the job-seeking process.

“This program truly changes lives,” said CJUSD Curriculum Program Specialist Lisa Lennox, whose longtime hairdresser enrolled in WorkAbility while a student of hers in high school, was placed in a job at a beauty supply store and eventually attended beauty school with the assistance of state funding. “This isn’t just about helping students learn about themselves to get them a job, this is about helping them craft and prepare for their future.”

During the 2023-24 school year, CJUSD’s WorkAbility I Program provided pre-employment skills training to 351 students in high school and helped 87 students by either providing subsidized wages for try-out employment or by working with students to be directly hired by the businesses. Students are matched with employers based on skills and interest and provided with ongoing employee support services.

To accomplish this, the district partners with the East Valley Transition Advisory Committee, in addition to other agencies and private businesses to provide students with career technical training and employment. The District partners with more than 50 local businesses, including Shakeys, Smart & Final, WalGreens, JoAnns, and CVS.

“The WorkAbility I program is such an important part of how we reach our district vision of helping all of our students thrive, and become responsible, productive citizens,” Superintendent Frank Miranda said. “We truly appreciate the many partners who collaborate with us to provide opportunities for our students with disabilities to not only seek and obtain employment, but to integrate with our community in a meaningful, productive way.”

Students in the program also participate in special events such as transition, career, resource fairs and community college field trips. Any businesses that wish to learn more about becoming part of the program should contact Lisa Lennox, Curriculum Program Specialist, 909-580-5002 x6296 or Claudia Siegel, WorkAbility Technician, 909-580-5002 x6198.