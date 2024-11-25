Thousands of Students in San Bernardino County Honored for Mastering Two or More Languages

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) celebrated more than 1,000 high school students who are on track to receive the State Seal of Biliteracy (SSB). Marked by a gold seal on the diploma or transcript, the SSB recognizes high school graduates who have attained a high level of proficiency in speaking, reading, and writing one or more languages in addition to English.

In total, 2,946 students throughout the County have met the rigorous criteria set by the California Department of Education this year. The number of students qualifying for the SSB has increased by more than 500 compared to 2023.

“In today’s interconnected world, we recognize multilingualism as an incredibly powerful skill and we commend these students for their continued dedication to learning and mastering a second, or even third, language,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “Whether it is on a college or job application, we know that the State Seal of Biliteracy recognition will give our students the upper hand and open countless doors for them.”

Traditionally, candidates for the SSB are recognized at the end of the school year. However, County Superintendent Alejandre acknowledged the importance for high school seniors to highlight this achievement on their college applications. As a result, SBCSS now holds the ceremony earlier in the academic year, allowing seniors to establish their eligibility for this recognition. The change also provides post-secondary institutions a way to acknowledge the accomplishment and consider it for academic credit.

Together, 16 diverse languages were represented throughout this year’s ceremonies with students achieving proficiency in languages such as Spanish, French, Hebrew and Vietnamese.

County Superintendent Alejandre has made it possible for language assessments to be accessible for school districts within the County, so every senior candidate studying a second or third language has a chance to qualify for the SSB.

