Colton Breaks Ground on Nation’s First Commercial EV Charging Corridor, Aims to Revolutionize Logistics and Clean Air

The City of Colton marked a significant milestone today with the groundbreaking of Greenlane’s flagship commercial electric vehicle (EV) charging station, a project set to transform logistics transportation and tackle the Inland Empire’s long-standing air quality issues. The site will feature over 60 chargers for heavy-, medium-, and light-duty zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), making it the first of its kind in the nation. Supported by a $15 million grant from the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD), this development is seen as a critical step toward reducing the environmental footprint of the logistics industry.

Colton Mayor Frank Navarro, speaking at the event, emphasized the importance of diversifying transportation energy sources. “One of the things I’ve always emphasized is that we need not only EV charging, but we need hydrogen fueling stations,” Navarro said. “With hydrogen fueling stations, we not only add another option for manufacturers, but we also enable cargo to travel farther than with an EV alone. I don’t want to take away from EV, but we need hydrogen to back up EV logistics to further our reach.”

The Inland Empire, a major logistics hub, has faced increasing air pollution, largely driven by heavy-duty truck traffic. Larry McCallon, South Coast AQMD Governing Board Member and Mayor Pro Tem of Highland, underscored the gravity of the issue. “The Inland Empire is all too familiar with the negative effects of air pollution, especially from the logistics industry. Heavy-duty trucks travel through some of the most vulnerable communities, like Colton, exacerbating the worst air quality in the country,” McCallon said. “This project is a milestone in our world for clean air.”

Greenlane’s charging site, which is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2024, represents a pivotal move toward cleaner freight transportation. The $15 million grant will expedite site design, engineering, and infrastructure development. Of the planned 60 chargers, 41 charging pedestals and 53 connectors are funded by the SCAQMD.

“This is going to transform the future of logistics transportation,” Navarro continued. “The city of Colton is at the forefront, and we are ready to support this project moving forward.”

For McCallon, the long-term benefits extend beyond logistics. “As a longtime resident of San Bernardino County and an advocate for mobility and clean air, I cannot express enough how important this project is for the air we breathe here in the Inland Empire,” he concluded.

Greenlane’s CEO, Patrick Macdonald-King, shared the company’s ambitious vision. “By establishing corridors and deploying a nationwide network of public charging stations, we’re not only meeting the pressing demand for commercial vehicle infrastructure but also pioneering a transformative model for the future of EV charging and hydrogen refueling,” Macdonald-King said.

This project, the first in a series of planned nationwide charging corridors, aims to reduce emissions from one of the most polluting sectors and alleviate the public health burden borne by Inland Empire residents. As the region moves toward electrification, the collaboration between Greenlane, Colton, and the SCAQMD highlights the role of local innovation in addressing global environmental challenges.