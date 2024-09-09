Highland’s Line Fire Grows to 23,714 Acres with 5% Containment, No Structures Damaged

The Line Fire, which broke out at 6:00 PM on Thursday, September 5th, near Baseline Road and Aplin Street in East Highlands Ranch, has now reached 23,714 acres, with moderate growth and only 5% containment as of Monday, September 9th at 6:30 PM. In response to the fire’s continued threat to the region, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Saturday, securing federal assistance for San Bernardino County. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Cal Fire.

Evacuations and Resources for Residents

As of today, September 9th, 36,328 structures have been threatened, and mandatory evacuation orders are still in effect for several areas. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has urged residents to leave immediately due to the life-threatening danger posed by the fire. The most recent evacuation orders and warnings are as follows:

Mandatory Evacuation Orders (Newest First):

Communities of Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks, all campgrounds, and cabins in the area

The community of Forest Falls

Mountain Home Village

East of Orchard Road to Cloverhill, from Highland Avenue north to the foothills

Calle Del Rio to Hwy 38, including Greenspot Road North

All underdeveloped land east of Highway 330 to Summertrail Place, north of Highland Avenue

Running Springs and Arrow Bear Lake (east of Highway 330 and south of Highway 18)

Evacuation Warnings (Newest First):

Big Bear Valley from the dam to Cactus Road

Green Valley Lake north of Highway 18

Cedar Glen, Lake Arrowhead, Crestline, Valley of Enchantment

Garnet Street to Bryant Street and Carter Street north to Mill Creek

Residents in areas under evacuation warnings are advised to prepare to leave quickly if the situation worsens. Those needing additional time to evacuate, as well as residents with pets or livestock, should leave now.

Evacuation Shelters have been set up at the following locations:

San Bernardino County Fairgrounds, Building 6, 14800 7th St, Victorville, CA

Jesse Turner Community Center, 15556 Summit Avenue, Fontana, CA

(Note: Residents previously sheltering at Emanuel Baptist Church were relocated to this new center.)

Animal sheltering is available at the Devore Animal Shelter, 19777 Shelter Way, Devore, CA.

Road Closures:

SR-330 : Closed in both directions from Highland Avenue to Live Oak. Crews are active in the area, and no reopening estimate is available.

: Closed in both directions from Highland Avenue to Live Oak. Crews are active in the area, and no reopening estimate is available. SR-18 : Closed from Kuffle Canyon to Big Bear Dam in both directions. Evacuees may leave, but no inbound traffic is allowed.

: Closed from Kuffle Canyon to Big Bear Dam in both directions. Evacuees may leave, but no inbound traffic is allowed. SR-38: Closed in both directions from Bryant to Lake Williams due to fire spread. Evacuations are underway.

For real-time updates on road closures, visit the California Highway Information website.

Smoke Impacts and Air Quality

With increased fire activity, smoke remains a serious concern for surrounding areas. The People’s Collective for Environmental Justice recommends residents take the following actions to reduce smoke exposure:

Reduce exposure by keeping doors and windows closed. Avoid burning indoors, including candles and wood. Wear an appropriate mask, such as an N95 or P100 respirator, if going outside. Check air quality regularly using airnow.gov or your local weather app.

Unified Command and Fire Response Efforts

The Line Fire is being managed under unified command by the CAL FIRE San Bernardino-Inyo-Mono Unit, the City of Highland, the San Bernardino National Forest, the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District, and the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department.

While no structures have been destroyed, three firefighters have been injured since the fire’s inception. The fire remains active in the upper elevations, particularly in thermal belts, where short runs on slopes and dry vegetation continue to fuel its growth. However, fire crews have worked relentlessly to slow the blaze, supported by 1,855 personnel who have been assigned to the incident.

Weather Conditions and Planned Firefighting Actions

Hot and dry weather will persist, with an Excessive Heat Warning still in effect. Temperatures in lower elevations are expected to reach between the low 90s and 100s. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon could complicate firefighting efforts.

Fire personnel are continuing direct and indirect line construction and protecting communities while maximizing the use of aircraft where smoke conditions allow. The fire is expected to remain active through the day, though changes in weather may help moderate its behavior overnight.

Governor’s Proclamation

On Saturday, September 7th, Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for San Bernardino County as the Line Fire surged past 7,000 acres. This proclamation activated federal resources, including a Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) through FEMA, which will allow for 75% reimbursement of eligible fire suppression costs.

“I thank President Biden for his swift approval of support for the work of our firefighters and first responders battling this fire and protecting local communities,” said Governor Newsom in a statement.

The proclamation also provides relief for impacted residents, including easing access to unemployment benefits and waiving fees for replacing vital documents like driver’s licenses and birth certificates.

For More Information

To stay informed on the Line Fire’s status, visit fire.ca.gov for real-time updates and resources. For information on how to prepare for emergencies, visit ready.ca.gov.