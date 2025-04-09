San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

During Tuesday’s Board meeting, the Community Development and Housing Department announced two significant contracts totaling $989,820 from the Housing and Homeless Incentive Program (HHIP) funding pool.

This financial commitment, part of a broader investment plan with Molina Healthcare, underscores San Bernardino County’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness and bolster community support systems.

The first recipient of this targeted funding is the City of Victorville’s Wellness Center, which will receive $489,820. This 170-bed facility is a comprehensive resource hub, offering an emergency shelter, wraparound services, recuperative care, and an on-site medical clinic tailored to Medi-Cal and Medicare-eligible residents. The second recipient, the City of Fontana’s The Path shelter, will receive $500,000. This 120-bed interim shelter, converted from a former motel, provides intensive case management, healthcare connections, and pathways to permanent housing.

Both projects align with Molina Healthcare’s investment priorities and the County’s mission to support local governments in tackling homelessness.

Victorville City Councilwoman Debra Jones praised the allocation, stating, “The Victorville City Council has prioritized cleaning up our streets and resolving our homelessness crisis in a safe, compassionate, and responsible manner. I’m thankful to Col. Cook and San Bernardino County for recognizing the incredible progress we’ve made with the Wellness Center and securing this important funding.”