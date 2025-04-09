April 9, 2025

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

1 min read
4 hours ago Community News

During Tuesday’s Board meeting, the Community Development and Housing Department announced two significant contracts totaling $989,820 from the Housing and Homeless Incentive Program (HHIP) funding pool.

This financial commitment, part of a broader investment plan with Molina Healthcare, underscores San Bernardino County’s ongoing efforts to address homelessness and bolster community support systems.

The first recipient of this targeted funding is the City of Victorville’s Wellness Center, which will receive $489,820. This 170-bed facility is a comprehensive resource hub, offering an emergency shelter, wraparound services, recuperative care, and an on-site medical clinic tailored to Medi-Cal and Medicare-eligible residents. The second recipient, the City of Fontana’s The Path shelter, will receive $500,000. This 120-bed interim shelter, converted from a former motel, provides intensive case management, healthcare connections, and pathways to permanent housing.

Both projects align with Molina Healthcare’s investment priorities and the County’s mission to support local governments in tackling homelessness.

Victorville City Councilwoman Debra Jones praised the allocation, stating, “The Victorville City Council has prioritized cleaning up our streets and resolving our homelessness crisis in a safe, compassionate, and responsible manner. I’m thankful to Col. Cook and San Bernardino County for recognizing the incredible progress we’ve made with the Wellness Center and securing this important funding.”

Tags:

More Stories

4 min read

Riverside County Honors Children Lost to Abuse in Flag-Raising Ceremony, Urges Action Amid 62,000 Hotline Calls a Year

4 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Seven San Bernardino County Fathers Graduate from Fatherhood FIRE Program, Gaining Skills in Parenting, Financial Literacy, and Stability

5 hours ago Community News
3 min read

Rialto Students Win 18 Awards at Regional Science Fair; Kolb Middle School’s Tovah Caffee Advances to State and National Competitions

5 hours ago Community News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

1 min read

San Bernardino County Allocates Nearly $1 Million in Funding to Combat Homelessness

4 hours ago Community News
4 min read

Riverside County Honors Children Lost to Abuse in Flag-Raising Ceremony, Urges Action Amid 62,000 Hotline Calls a Year

4 hours ago Community News
2 min read

Seven San Bernardino County Fathers Graduate from Fatherhood FIRE Program, Gaining Skills in Parenting, Financial Literacy, and Stability

5 hours ago Community News
3 min read

Rialto Students Win 18 Awards at Regional Science Fair; Kolb Middle School’s Tovah Caffee Advances to State and National Competitions

5 hours ago Community News