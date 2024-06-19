Colton Gentlemen’s Club Closed for Good: Amended Agreement Finalized, Mini-Mart Replacement Canceled, Digital Billboard Contingent

After years of legal and regulatory challenges, the City of Colton has reached a significant milestone regarding the property at 2680 S. La Cadena Drive. An amended agreement, which includes the permanent closure of 215 Gentlemen’s Club (215 GC), the cancellation of a proposed mini-mart replacement, and the conditional construction of a digital billboard, was finalized and approved by the City Council.

Colton Development Services Director Heidi Duron provided background on the long-standing issue. “The subject property, located at the northwest corner of Interstate 215 and Iowa Avenue, has been an adult nightclub for many years. The 1998 consent decree required the owner to transition the use by January 31, 2009. However, the City revised its adult business regulations in 2016 and pursued enforcement in 2018, leading to the current agreement.”

The original agreement, known as the “Public Benefit, Digital Billboard and Expired Land Use Settlement Agreement,” required the owner to convert 215 GC into a service station and mini-mart, remove the existing pole sign, and construct a digital billboard. The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted this timeline, leading to significant delays.

“Although the agreement contained specific timelines, the pandemic caused supply chain issues that hindered compliance,” said Duron. “As the situation eased, the Council directed staff and the City Attorney to amend the agreement, moving up the closure of the adult nightclub, which has been verified closed since at least May 2024.”

The newly approved amendments include key changes:

The owner is given two years to evaluate billboard market conditions before construction.

Rights to the billboard construction can now be transferred to a third party, not just family members.

The adult club is permanently closed and cannot reopen.

The mini-mart/service station requirement is removed.

A revised timeline grants 24 months for evaluating market conditions and constructing the digital billboard.

Additionally, the city will benefit from an annual mitigation fee reflecting the gross revenue generated by the digital billboard.

Councilmember Dr. G raised concerns during the meeting, confirming the closure, “You mentioned the adult club has been closed. Has this been verified?” Duron confirmed, “Yes, it has been verified by the city staff.”

Dr. G also inquired about the current plans for the property. “There are applications on file, and if they want to pursue something different, they would need to file a modification or new application. However, it would not be contingent on the billboard,” Duron explained. She added that permits with a previous developer for the mini-mart have been canceled.

The Council voted unanimously to approve the amended agreement, allowing the digital billboard project to proceed independently of other developments. This decision marks the end of a prolonged effort to resolve the property’s use, dating back to 2009.

Despite the closure, 215 GC’s Google reviews remain, with a 3.4-star rating. A recent review from October 2023 stated, “It costs $20 to enter, plus there is a one drink minimum purchase. Water was $6, a lap dance was $40. The lap dance was supposed to be three songs but it was more like one minute and then they expected you to tip while being a brat. Enter at your own risk.”

With the new amendments in place, Colton looks forward to the next steps in redeveloping the site and optimizing the digital billboard to meet community standards.