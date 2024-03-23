March 23, 2024

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Planning Commissioner Richard Prieto Honored by CITY TALK for Four Decades of Service in Colton

2 min read
11 hours ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)

(left to right) Richard Prieto, Planning Commissioner; Dr. G, Council Member and Community Advocate.

On March 14, Council Member Dr. Luis S. González (Dr. G) awarded the CITY TALK “Community Impact” recognition to Richard Prieto, a long-serving Planning Commissioner in the City of Colton.

Appointed in November 1983 by Mayor Albert Huntoon, Prieto has since worked under various mayors, including Frank Gonzales, Abe Beltran, Esther Ramos, Susan Oliva, Sarah Zamora, Ernest Cisneros, and David Toro. A Colton High School alumnus, Prieto’s journey in public service is intertwined with personal milestones, including his upcoming 52nd wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Ann Marie.

Prieto’s tenure as a commissioner has been shaped by early mentors Jack Cook and Bill Coleman, who emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and informed decision-making. His extensive experience and institutional knowledge have been invaluable in navigating complex planning decisions, such as the development of an amusement park on Fairway Drive, housing and animal policy issues in Reche Canyon, and the growth of Colton’s West End.

Beyond his official duties, Prieto’s diverse career includes stints in the U.S. Army, Southern Pacific Railroad, and the 7UP Bottling company, culminating in a 28-year tenure as a professional driver for Yellow Freight Systems. His commitment to community extends to coaching soccer, basketball, and football at Colton High School, earning him a reputation as a dedicated family man and servant to the people of Colton.

The CITY TALK “Community Impact Award,” established in 2019, acknowledges individuals who contribute significantly behind the scenes to enhance the City of Colton. Prieto’s recognition is a testament to his positive impact on the community.

For more information about CITY TALK and its initiatives, contact Dr. G at 909-213-3730. Dr. G, the founder of CITY TALK, is a City Council Member and a prominent community advocate.

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Nine Trailblazing Rialto Women Honored for Contributions in Women’s Herstory Month Celebration

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Two Students Crowned San Bernardino County Spelling Bee Champions Headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

2 days ago Community News
2 min read

Successful 3rd Annual Fishing Day at Glen Helen Hosted by Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr.

2 days ago Community News

You may have missed

2 min read

Planning Commissioner Richard Prieto Honored by CITY TALK for Four Decades of Service in Colton

11 hours ago Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González)
A police officer pointing a gun at a criminal guarding an illegal gambling facility 2 min read

Rob Adams’ $100M Lawsuit Settled with City of San Bernardino Over 2022 Fatal Officer Involved Shooting

20 hours ago Community News
1 min read

Nine Trailblazing Rialto Women Honored for Contributions in Women’s Herstory Month Celebration

1 day ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

Two Students Crowned San Bernardino County Spelling Bee Champions Headed to Scripps National Spelling Bee

2 days ago Community News

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record