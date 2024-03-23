Planning Commissioner Richard Prieto Honored by CITY TALK for Four Decades of Service in Colton

On March 14, Council Member Dr. Luis S. González (Dr. G) awarded the CITY TALK “Community Impact” recognition to Richard Prieto, a long-serving Planning Commissioner in the City of Colton.

Appointed in November 1983 by Mayor Albert Huntoon, Prieto has since worked under various mayors, including Frank Gonzales, Abe Beltran, Esther Ramos, Susan Oliva, Sarah Zamora, Ernest Cisneros, and David Toro. A Colton High School alumnus, Prieto’s journey in public service is intertwined with personal milestones, including his upcoming 52nd wedding anniversary with his high school sweetheart, Ann Marie.

Prieto’s tenure as a commissioner has been shaped by early mentors Jack Cook and Bill Coleman, who emphasized the importance of thorough preparation and informed decision-making. His extensive experience and institutional knowledge have been invaluable in navigating complex planning decisions, such as the development of an amusement park on Fairway Drive, housing and animal policy issues in Reche Canyon, and the growth of Colton’s West End.

Beyond his official duties, Prieto’s diverse career includes stints in the U.S. Army, Southern Pacific Railroad, and the 7UP Bottling company, culminating in a 28-year tenure as a professional driver for Yellow Freight Systems. His commitment to community extends to coaching soccer, basketball, and football at Colton High School, earning him a reputation as a dedicated family man and servant to the people of Colton.

The CITY TALK “Community Impact Award,” established in 2019, acknowledges individuals who contribute significantly behind the scenes to enhance the City of Colton. Prieto’s recognition is a testament to his positive impact on the community.

For more information about CITY TALK and its initiatives, contact Dr. G at 909-213-3730. Dr. G, the founder of CITY TALK, is a City Council Member and a prominent community advocate.