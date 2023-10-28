October 29, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

Colton High School’s Homecoming Celebrations Shine Spotlight on Unity, Spirit, and Mental Health Advocacy

1 min read
9 hours ago Manny Sandoval
A high school athlete at a community event

Photo by Rich Corral - Colton High's football star cruising through the homecoming parade, October 20th.

Photo by Rich Corral – The Homecoming King and Queen grace the parade, turning heads with every turn.
Photo by CHS Pepper Bough – Colton High’s spirited pep rally, October 20th: Radiant smiles and peace signs capture the essence of youthful exuberance.
Photo by CHS Pepper Bough – Colton High School students championing mental health awareness during the homecoming parade. Their message is clear: Mental health matters.

More Stories

A student volunteer at a community food drive 2 min read

IECN Partners with NSG to Help Distribute 30,000 Pounds of Produce in Rialto Food Drive

8 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

SBCUSD Hosts Series of Free Native American Family Culture Nights

9 hours ago Community News
City leaders presenting check for homeless project. 2 min read

Assemblymember James Ramos Gifts San Bernardino $5 Million for Vital Seccombe Lake Park Housing Project

6 days ago Manny Sandoval

You may have missed

A student volunteer at a community food drive 2 min read

IECN Partners with NSG to Help Distribute 30,000 Pounds of Produce in Rialto Food Drive

8 hours ago Manny Sandoval
1 min read

SBCUSD Hosts Series of Free Native American Family Culture Nights

9 hours ago Community News
A high school athlete at a community event 1 min read

Colton High School’s Homecoming Celebrations Shine Spotlight on Unity, Spirit, and Mental Health Advocacy

9 hours ago Manny Sandoval
City leaders presenting check for homeless project. 2 min read

Assemblymember James Ramos Gifts San Bernardino $5 Million for Vital Seccombe Lake Park Housing Project

6 days ago Manny Sandoval

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record