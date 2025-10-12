Colton Honors WWII Veteran Ray Gomez on his 100th Birthday

At the Oct. 7 City Council meeting, Council Member Dr. Luis S. González (Dr. G) presented longtime Colton resident and World War II veteran Ray Gomez with an official recognition of his 100th birthday.

Born in San Bernardino on Aug. 3, 1925, Gomez has spent a lifetime in service to his family, the nation and the Colton community. He is the son of Angel and Mercedes Gomez and has two sisters, Annie and Esther, and one brother, Angel Jr.

As a young man, Gomez worked in the fields and later part time at Kaiser Steel. With the need for troops during World War II, he joined the U.S. Army at 18 and was assigned to Fort MacArthur in San Pedro for induction and to receive his uniform and equipment. He completed 17 weeks of basic training at Camp Fannin, Texas, followed by a month at Camp Van Dorn, Louisiana. Afterward, he was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for combat assignment and transported to England aboard the “Queen Elizabeth.” He served in England, France, Luxembourg and Germany as a private first class from November 1943 to May 1946.

Serving as an infantry rifleman, Gomez was wounded by mortar shrapnel in his right hand, left forearm, chest, side and thigh. He shared this account of his wartime experience a decade ago: “I was wounded at the border of France and Germany, which was called the Siegfried Line. The line was made up of concrete pillars called ‘dragon teeth’ which were in place to keep out our tanks. On the German side were bunkers and machine guns, and behind those were mortars (like cannons). Our division was then ordered to attack, and we were completely under fire. After crossing the Siegfried Line, I was hit by mortar shrapnel.”

For his service, Gomez received the Victory Medal, Purple Heart, Bronze Star, European Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge and Army of Occupation Medal.

After his discharge, Gomez worked 20 years for the Santa Fe Railroad. He had two children, Patsy and Danny, with his first wife. He later married Cora on May 12, 1952, and the couple made Colton their home. They had two children, Cynthia and Debra. Cora died in 2018 after 66 years of marriage. Over the years, Gomez has been blessed with 12 grandchildren and today leads a close-knit family deeply woven into Colton’s community life through work, school, church, veterans’ affairs and local events.

At a recent birthday celebration at the VFW, friends and family greeted Gomez, took photos and joined in singing “Happy Birthday.” “I can’t believe he made it to 100. I can only hope I can be that blessed,” said Carmen Moyeda, wife of Gomez’s friend Bernie Moyeda. Bernie added, “I’ve lived a long time too, you old fart” (Army talk). Rudy Contreras, a longtime friend and Korean War veteran, said of Gomez, “Although Ray was seriously wounded, he just kept going.”

The well-attended event closed with well-wishes and individual photos with Gomez, capping a heartfelt celebration many said they will remember for years.

In recognizing his life-long accomplishments, the Colton City Council offered best wishes to Gomez “for a continued path of life, love, success and prosperity,” adding: “You are truly blessed. Thank you for your service, and happy birthday, Ray Gomez.”