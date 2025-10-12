Free Ontario Arts Festival Oct. 18: 60+ Artists, Museum Entry, Día de los Muertos Activities

The City of Ontario’s Museum, Arts & Culture Department and the Chaffey Community Museum of Art (CCMA) announce the return of the free Ontario Arts Festival on Saturday, October 18, 2025, from 10 AM – 5 PM in the Downtown Ontario Arts District. Now in its seventh year, the festival continues to exemplify the City’s commitment to making Ontario the premier destination for arts and culture in the Inland Empire.

This year the festival will feature over sixty artist booths, offering a wide variety of visual, decorative and functional art, as well as other attractions for visitors–free entry into museums, food trucks, a beer and wine garden, art experiences by commissioned artist Katya Orlovie, live demonstrations, and more.

The Museum courtyard will be transformed to highlight the Día de los Muertos: Celebrating Artistic Journeys exhibition, featuring activities hosted by exhibiting artist group Kalli Arte Collective where participants of all ages can build their own altar and participate in printmaking and collage workshops.

A young participant concentrates as a volunteer mentor guides his brush during a hands-on painting activity inside an artist booth at the Ontario Arts Festival in Ontario.

“Our festival continues to grow with new and returning artists offering the work they’ve created in anticipation of the largest regional art festival here in Ontario. We’ve added new hands-on activities for all ages to enjoy from quilt-making to cyanotype photography,” said Event Coordinator, Rebecca Ustrell.

Festival goers will enjoy live Latin jazz music by Homero Chavez y Una Noche. There will also be food and beverage from local eateries Tacos Chicanx, Marigold Coffee, and a bar catered by the Ontario Convention Center featuring local brews and wines. The festival showcases a wide range of artistic media, including fine art, textiles, ceramics, digital art, photography,jewelry, metal, wood, and glasswork. One exhibiting artist will be awarded a first-place prize of $500, selected by a jury, for setting the highest standard of artistry and booth design.

The Chaffey Community Museum of Art has a new addition to the Ontario Arts Festival: the Art Yard where visitors can watch art being made or make art themselves. Located behind CCMA, the 2025 Art Yard offers three artist demonstrations – live clay pot throwing, creating art with spray paint, and a clay pinch pot workshop. Do mark your calendar and attend the Festival,” said Nancy DeDiemar, CCMA’s Community Liaison.

An artist and young festivalgoer—dressed to match a vibrant geometric display—pose with a hand-painted umbrella

Visitors will also be able to view several exhibitions that are open the public, including Día de los Muertos: Celebrating Artistic Journeys at the Ontario Museum of History & Art; and The Hard-Edge Genius of Karl Benjamin at the Chaffey Community Museum of Art.

The Ontario Arts Festival is free and for all ages. To learn more, tap here.