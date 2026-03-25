Tony Thurmond to Honor Rialto’s Eisenhower High as 2026 California Distinguished School

Dwight D. Eisenhower High School has been named a 2026 California Distinguished School, one of just 408 secondary schools across the state to receive the honor from the California Department of Education.

The recognition places Rialto Unified School District’s flagship high school among California campuses being celebrated for strong student outcomes and overall school performance.

State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond is set to formally recognize Eisenhower High on Friday, April 24, during an awards ceremony at the Disneyland Hotel in Anaheim. Rialto Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Alejandro Álvarez, members of the Rialto USD Board of Education, and selected Eisenhower administrators and staff are expected to attend.

The California Distinguished Schools program is one of the state’s highest honors for public campuses and is awarded based on exemplary student outcomes. Since its inception in 1985, the program has recognized exceptional schools, districts, teachers and classified employees for innovation, talent and success in supporting students.

For Eisenhower High, the recognition adds another chapter to what school leaders describe as its “Legacy of Excellence.”

“I am incredibly proud of the outstanding achievements of our dedicated staff and students. Being selected as a California Distinguished School is the highest honor a school can receive, and it reflects the extraordinary commitment, passion, and hard work that define our school community,” Eisenhower High Principal Kristal Henriquez Pulido said. “This recognition highlights the daily efforts our staff makes to support student success and shows who our students are: intelligent, hardworking, and perseverant individuals who rise to every challenge. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to our exceptional staff, supportive parents, and the entire community for standing behind our students and helping them reach this remarkable milestone.”

Eligibility for the honor is determined through California’s statewide accountability system for public schools, known as the California School Dashboard. The 2026 California Distinguished Schools were selected using data from the 2025 dashboard. Schools do not apply for the recognition; each campus is automatically considered in alternating years based on its performance data.

School leaders said the designation reflects years of work to raise expectations and expand opportunities for students.

“Being part of Eisenhower High during this recognition is incredibly meaningful to me,” Katrina Behr, who has taught at Eisenhower for 10 years and has served as the English Department chair for four, said. “Throughout that time, I’ve watched our staff work tirelessly to raise expectations and create meaningful learning opportunities for our students. This recognition reflects years of collaboration, dedication, and a shared belief in what our students are capable of achieving.”

Since opening in 1959 as Rialto Unified’s flagship high school, Eisenhower has built a longstanding presence in the community. District officials said the new honor not only recognizes current student achievement but also reinforces the school’s historic role in shaping generations of Rialto families.

The award also brings added visibility to Rialto Unified at a time when districts across California are under growing pressure to demonstrate academic progress and student support. For Eisenhower, the state recognition signals that its approach is producing results at the highest level.

With the formal recognition ceremony set for April, school and district leaders are expected to celebrate the milestone as a point of pride not only for the campus, but for the broader Rialto community.