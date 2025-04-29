Colton High Unveils Cutting-Edge Culinary Building, Advancing Career Technical Education Vision

After five years of planning and development, Colton High School has officially opened the doors to its 9,059-square-foot Champs Culinary Building — a transformative investment in the Colton Joint Unified School District’s Career Technical Education (CTE) program and student career preparation.

The culinary facility, built on the site of the school’s former cafeteria, was unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 22 that welcomed students, dignitaries, and parents into the new space. Students enthusiastically toured the facility — appearing both excited and impressed by the professional-grade kitchen, café, and learning areas.

Among those who shared remarks were Superintendent Dr. Frank Miranda, members of the Board of Education, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro, Councilman John Echevarria, CHS Culinary Arts Teacher Brandall Buckles, and student Nayleah Ruvalcaba.

CJUSD board of directors cutting the ribbon on the building and welcoming students and the community inside.

“This is what it looks like when we invest in our youth and believe in their potential,” said CJUSD Board Member Israel Fuentes. “What once served as the old cafeteria has now been transformed into a vibrant, high-tech space that will help prepare students for careers in the hospitality and culinary industries.”

The facility includes a commercial-grade instructional kitchen, demonstration table, walk-in cold storage, lecture and dining area, and a contemporary indoor café. Designed by Ruhnau Clarke Architects and built by RC Construction Services, the project merges hands-on learning with modern design — creating both a training hub and a social space for students.

“This isn’t just about equipment or architecture — it’s about giving students real-world skills in a professional setting,” Fuentes added. “We now have a facility where students can learn, cook, serve, and thrive — all under one roof.”

The Champs Culinary Building is part of CJUSD’s broader CTE vision, which engages students in integrated, career-connected learning experiences. CTE courses — offered at all CJUSD high schools — emphasize academic and technical skill-building in areas such as hospitality, engineering, computer science, healthcare, media arts, and more.

The district’s CTE program partners with parents, industry leaders, higher education institutions, and community organizations to provide students with work-based learning opportunities that bridge the gap between high school and career or college pathways.

Board Member Israel Fuentes expressing how transformative the demonstration room is going to be for students.

“Career Technical Education helps students make meaningful connections between their education and the real world,” Fuentes said. “When students see how what they’re learning applies to their future, it empowers them to stay motivated and aim higher.”

The culinary pathway at CHS includes a sequence of introductory, concentration, and capstone courses — culminating in a comprehensive hands-on experience that prepares students for employment and postsecondary education in the hospitality field.

“This project shows what’s possible when our community commits to excellence in education,” Fuentes said. “I’m proud of everyone who helped make this a reality. Our students deserve nothing less.”