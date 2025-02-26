Colton Residents Must Select New Waste Carts by March 15 or Default to Larger Size, City Warns

Colton residents have until March 15, 2025, to choose the size of their new waste carts as part of the city’s transition to a state-mandated three-bin system—or they will automatically receive larger 96-gallon carts, city officials warned at the Feb. 18 council meeting.

CR&R, the city’s waste hauler, mailed out postcards last week asking residents to select either 64-gallon or 96-gallon bins for trash, recycling, and organic waste. The new system, required under California Senate Bill 1383, will take effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

“I want to let you know we sent out a mailer last week, and every resident will receive it,” said Beline Coderro of CR&R. “Residents will be able to choose between 96-gallon carts and 64-gallon cart lids. You have the option to choose one or the other by filling out the requested information.”

Residents can return the prepaid postcard or complete the form online at this link. “We are trying to get the word out,” Coderro added. “With any questions, contact me or our customer service line at (909) 370-3377.”

Councilmember Kelly Chastain urged residents to act quickly. “I know the mailers have a QR code on them–please be sure to get them in so the city can get the carts out as soon as possible,” she said. “Thank you to CR&R for their work on this.”

In addition to the waste cart deadline, the council also recognized the 130th anniversary of the city’s Public Utilities Department. Milford Harrison, president of the San Bernardino Valley Municipal Water Board, presented a proclamation honoring the milestone.

“This is an incredible accomplishment, and everyone at the water district is very proud,” Harrison said.

Residents who do not submit their selection by March 15 will automatically receive a set of three 96-gallon carts when deliveries begin in September.