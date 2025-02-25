Immigrant Journey to Business Success: Colton City Council Recognizes Manna Donuts’ 35-Year Legacy in the Community

The Colton City Council honored Manna Donuts, a longstanding business in the community, during its Feb. 18 meeting, presenting owners Ngi Ly and Jennifer Ly with a “Business Focus” Recognition Award for their decades of success and service.

Located in the Canyon Bluffs Plaza on Washington Street, Manna Donuts has been a fixture of Colton’s east-side business community for 35 years. The shop first opened in 1990 and has since become a go-to destination for locals and travelers alike.

Originally from Cambodia, Ngi and Jennifer Ly moved to Vietnam before immigrating separately to the United States. Ngi arrived in Loma Linda in 1989, while Jennifer initially settled in Richmond, near San Francisco, before moving to Southern California to live with her brother. The couple reconnected through mutual acquaintances, married in 1990, and soon sought a business opportunity to support their growing family.

When the previous owner of Mrs. Cooley Donuts decided to sell her store, the Lys seized the opportunity. Inspired by its biblical meaning, Ngi renamed the shop “Manna Donuts” to symbolize nourishment and generosity.

Since then, Manna Donuts has built a reputation for quality, friendly service, and a wide selection of fresh donuts. Customers often stop by in the early morning to see Ngi crafting his latest creations. The family-operated business ensures that someone is always on-site, maintaining a welcoming atmosphere for patrons.

In recognizing Manna Donuts, the City Council commended the Lys for their contributions to the local economy and their commitment to providing exceptional service to the community.

“Manna Donuts has been a cornerstone of our city’s business community,” said Council Member Dr. Luis S. González, who presented the award. “Their hard work and dedication have made a lasting impact, and we are grateful for their continued presence in Colton.”

With 35 years in business, the Lys expressed gratitude for the support they have received and look forward to serving the community for years to come.