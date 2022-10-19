Colton Rotary Club crowns 4 more queens during Little Miss Colton pageant

On October 9, the Rotary Club of Colton crowned 4 more queens in the Colton area. Applications were being accepted for 3 months prior to the pageant. 10 contestants entered the pageant this year. They were: in the Toddler Division – Bernadette Rios, Aria Rose Navarro, and Catelyn Cronisn. In the Little Miss Division – Sienna Briones, and Reagan Koperski. In the Junior Miss Division was Leanna Jaramillo, Sunny Portillo, Genevieve Sanchez and Melody Perez and finally in the Jr. Teen Division was Mia Perez.

The pageant was held at Fleming Park and kept very simple. Each contestant was introduced to the audience and judges, while a short bio on each of the contestants was read out loud. Little through the Jr. Teen contestants were asked a question on stage and all the contestants competed in a formal division. Earlier in the week each contestant participated in a photo shoot, where our photographer Renee Nunez did a great job. During the pageant before crowning of our new queens, Miss Photogenic was announced and the winner was Sienna Briones from the Little Miss Division.

Emceeing the pageant was Miss Colton Chantelle Martinez and she was helped on stage by Colton Princesses Maggie Calderilla, Lexi Saragosa, Mariah Perez and Brooke Carlson. Our 2021 queens are Hazelee Meza – Toddler Miss Colton, Aria Padilla – Little Miss Colton and Jessa Martinez – Jr. Miss Colton, each were on hand to crown their successors. Each of the outgoing queens were given the opportunity to do their final walk across the stage, while Miss Colton, Chantelle Martinez, read their farewell speech. Each speech was unique but each said that their favorite part was dressing up like a princess and meeting people.

And finally the 2022 Queens are: Bernadette Rios – Toddler Miss Colton, Reagan Koperski – Little Miss Colton, Melody Perez – Junior Miss Colton and Junior Teen Miss Colton is Mia Perez. Each new queen was crown by the previous year’s queen.

Our new queens attended their first event on October 15 at the Open House at the Colton Fire Station, where several of our local fire fighters joined them in a photo. Keep a look out for Miss Colton’s Royalty on our Facebook page “Miss Colton Pageant,” to see where they will be next as well as information on Miss Colton’s next pageant.