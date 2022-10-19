San Bernardino Police Department hosts inaugural Coptoberfest

On Tuesday, October 4th the San Bernardino Police Department held an inaugural Coptoberfest event. The employee parking lot was transformed into a fairground with several games and vendor booths, a food booth, several bounce houses, a fire truck, a tricycle obstacle course, a petting zoo, several photo booths, a live DJ, and even some dancing by the police department’s staff and guests! The entire San Bernardino community was invited to attend.

Forensics’, Traffic, Special Weapons and Tactics, Public Affairs, Patrol, Mounted, and Drone units, including many others participated in the festivities interacting with hundreds of community members. Police Chief Daren Goodman and many members of his Executive and Command staff were present to mingle with the community. Council Persons Theodore Sanchez and Damon Alexander, and Kimberly Knaus from Supervisor Joe Baca’s Office also made an appearance.

Father and son team! Police Officer Heim gets to show his son what he does inside his police car.

The San Bernardino City Unified School District Police Department’s Chief Joseph Paulino, several school police officers, and Police Explorers were part of the festivities where they had a booth providing information and activities for the younger kids. Several agencies provided information and giveaways including the City of San Bernardino Water Department, CERT, SB County Work Force Development, Bureau of Victim Services, San Bernardino County Fire Department, and SBPD Historical Society. Volunteers from the Citizens Patrol Unit and Chaplains Unit, and many others joined in to help during the festival.

It’s not every day that a child gets to do a craft, carve a pumpkin, play games, or chat with a uniformed police officer. Sitting on a police motorcycle or police car was one of the many exciting events the kids enjoyed. Kids got excited when they were able to press the siren switch, activate the police car’s red and blue lights, and shout commands from the public address system. Petting a police horse was something that even adults could not resist. To a child, the sight of a police officer on a horse must have been like looking way up at a giant in uniform.

Food and candy were everywhere, face painting, fingerprints on balloons, hand painting on walls, and target practice with the SWAT Team. Everyone had an enjoyable, fun time; and judging form the big smiles on the police officer’s faces, they must have had just as much or more fun interacting with the crowds!