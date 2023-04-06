Colton Sports Hall of Fame Inducts Fredrick L. Venegas in Historic Ceremony, Honoring Local Legends and More

On April 1st, Fleming Park was filled with excitement and anticipation as the Colton Sports Hall of Fame inducted its newest members. The ceremony saw the induction of six deserving individuals who have made significant contributions to Colton’s sports community.

The ceremony was attended by a host of dignitaries, including Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes, Colton Mayor Frank Navarro, and Councilmember Dr. G. They were joined by members of the Colton Sports Hall of Fame Foundation, friends, and family of the inductees.

One of the highlights of the ceremony was the induction of Fredrick L. Venegas, who was recognized for his outstanding contributions to Colton’s sports community. Mr. Venegas has been a longtime advocate for sports in the city, and his dedication to promoting healthy living and active lifestyles has touched the lives of many.

The Colton Sports Hall of Fame Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to support city programs that celebrate Colton’s rich history, dating back to 1887. The foundation makes funds available to these programs, including the annual city birthday celebration and the Colton Sports Hall of Fame.

Assembly Majority Leader Eloise Gomez Reyes spoke at the ceremony and praised the inductees for their contributions to the community. She also took a moment to remember Mr. Jim Hayes, a teacher, coach, and former Colton City Councilman, who had a profound impact on her life. “I expressed my gratitude for the encouragement he gave that impacted the trajectory of my life, at the Colton Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony,” said Reyes.

Past inductees include Keith Hubbs, Ed Don Young, Randy Rivera, and Shereece Wright for their contributions to Colton’s sports community.

The ceremony was a testament to the strength and resilience of Colton’s sports community, and it served as a reminder of the importance of supporting local sports programs. The Colton Sports Hall of Fame Foundation welcomes donations from anyone who desires to support its cause.

For more information on the Colton Sports Hall of Fame, call 909-370-6153.