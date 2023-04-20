Comic Con Revolution to Bring Unprecedented Cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender Together at Massive 12K Experience in the IE’s Backyard

The Inland Empire’s premier family-friendly comic convention, Comic Con Revolution (CCR), is gearing up for an unprecedented, star-studded event at the Ontario Convention Center on May 20 and 21, 2023.

The event promises a diverse, action-packed weekend featuring comic book legends, actors, wrestlers, voice actors, celebrities, cosplayers, writers, and more—all in the Inland Empire’s backyard.

“We wanted to build a family-friendly show and bring the best of the industry to the Inland Empire. So we settled upon the IE in 2017 after doing shows in Long Beach, Chicago, Florida, and New York. It’s a way for fans to come out and express themselves, and it’s right in the heart of Southern California,” said Drew Seldin, co-founder and co-owner of Comic Con Revolution.

Headlining the event is the first-ever reunion of the entire cast of the critically acclaimed animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. This groundbreaking gathering has fans flying in from all over the world to witness this historic event. In addition to the cast reunion, attendees can expect panel discussions, photo ops, and an unforgettable experience.

“The panel will be packed out,” Seldin shared. “We have people coming in from as far away as Australia, and it’s just inspiring to see someone that much of a fan of something.”

The event features a stellar lineup of first-time attendees, including Mercedes Varnado, better known as WWE superstar Sasha Banks and Koska Reeves from the hit Disney+ series The Mandalorian; Scott Grimes and J. Lee from The Orville; and Sean Kanan, the bad boy of karate from Cobra Kai. Comic book royalty, such as John Romita Jr., Chris Claremont, Jim Starlin, Whilce Portacio, and Marv Wolfman, will also attend.

“We’ve carefully curated a guest list that not only celebrates the best of the industry but also provides a truly unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. In addition, our family-friendly focus means that everyone can enjoy this incredible event,” added Seldin.

Comic Con Revolution Co-founder James Ross, Peter Cullen (the voice of Optimus Prime, Co-founder Drew Seldin, and Co-founder Mike Scigliano at the event in 2018.

Comic Con Revolution’s commitment to a family-friendly environment is apparent in its ticketing policy, which allows up to two children aged 12 and under to attend for free with every adult ticket purchased. “We pride ourselves on all being family-men. It can be affordable for a family,” Seldin emphasized.

The event also boasts appearances from Power Rangers stars Catherine Sutherland and Walter Jones, as well as Carla Perez, who portrayed the villainous Rita Repulsa. With such a diverse guest list, fans are sure to find something to suit their interests.

As the excitement for Comic Con Revolution 2023 reaches a fever pitch, Seldin and his team are already looking ahead. “We’re already planning for 2024. Our goal is to continue bringing the best of the industry to the Inland Empire while creating unforgettable experiences for our fans,” Seldin concluded.

With an expected attendance of over 12,000 people, Comic Con Revolution 2023 is set to be an unforgettable experience for fans and guests alike. For the latest information and to purchase tickets, click here.