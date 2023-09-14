Councilmember John Echevarria Spearheads Heartfelt Cleanup in Colton, Uniting Four Cities in Community Effort

On a sunny Sunday morning, August 27, the streets of Colton were bustling with a different kind of traffic. Over 30 volunteers, armed with gloves and trash bags, came together for a community cleanup event coordinated by Colton City Councilman John Echevarria.

The event, which drew volunteers from Colton and Grand Terrace, Loma Linda, and San Bernardino, showcased the power of community collaboration. Together, they filled 41 bags with trash along the Washington Street corridor, stretching from Hunts Lane to Bluffs Road.

“I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from our neighboring cities,” said Councilman Echevarria. “It’s heartening to see so many hands come together, proving that when we unite, we can significantly impact our environment.”

A Colton Lions Club member picking up trash in the Washington Street Corridor on August 27th.

Local businesses also played a pivotal role in the day’s success. ‘Junk Be Gone’ took on the task of transporting the collected waste, while ‘CR&R’ ensured its proper disposal.

The event wasn’t just about cleaning; it celebrated community spirit. Several local organizations, including the Colton Lions Club, Colton Kiwanis Club, Colton Rotary Club, Colton Teen Princesses, GTHS Key Club, and Cub Scout Pack 242, participated, turning the cleanup into a festive gathering.

Reflecting on the day’s success, Councilman Echevarria said, “It’s more than just picking up trash; it’s about instilling pride in our community. I’m deeply grateful to every volunteer, every organization, and every business that played a part today. Together, we’ve not only beautified our streets but also strengthened the bonds of our community.”

Residents and volunteers are encouraged to stay updated on Councilman Echevarria’s social media channels for announcements on future community cleaning events in Colton.