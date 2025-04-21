Crafton Hills College and Cal State San Bernardino Sign Groundbreaking Agreement to Strengthen Student Transfer Pathway

Crafton Hills College (CHC) and California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Thursday, April 17 at 10 a.m., launching “Coyotes on the Horizon,” a collaborative initiative aimed at creating a smoother, more supportive and guaranteed transfer pathway for students pursuing a bachelor’s degree.

Held on the CHC campus, the event brought together college and university leaders, community members, students and families to celebrate this landmark partnership.

“This is more than a signing ceremony,” said CSUSB Director of Admissions, Operations and Systems Dr. Vincent Jackson. “It’s a declaration that we believe in the potential of our students—and we’re willing to clear the path ahead for them.”

The MOU outlines a comprehensive, student-centered strategy that will streamline the transfer process between CHC and CSUSB. Key components of the agreement include:

Guaranteed Admission and Priority Registration for CHC students who complete an Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) and meet application deadlines.

Joint Advising and Mentorship, beginning at CHC and continuing through the transfer process.

On-site CSUSB Support at CHC to assist with admissions, workshops, and academic planning.

Early Campus Engagement and community-building activities to help students feel connected to CSUSB before transferring.

Simplified Transcript and Application Processes using systems like Parchment to eliminate administrative hurdles.

Mary Tyree-Garcia, a student who has attended both institutions, shared a powerful testimony at the event.

“My transfer journey wasn’t smooth, but I had support,” said Tyree-Garcia. “What makes ‘Coyotes on the Horizon’ so exciting is that it takes the guesswork out of the process for future students. It’s a bridge built with heart, support, and opportunity.”

With over 70% of CHC students identifying as first-generation college students and many balancing work and family responsibilities, the partnership aims to significantly increase transfer rates and degree attainment. In Fall 2024 alone, 147 CHC students transferred to CSUSB. The new initiative aims to double that number by 2026.

“This is what equity looks like in action,” said Dr. Ivan Peña, dean of student services and counseling at CHC. “We’re not just opening doors, we’re walking alongside our students every step of the way.”

The signing ceremony also featured remarks from Dr. Nathan Gonzalez, chair of the SBCCD Board of Trustees, and Dr. David Dufault-Hunter, vice president of strategic enrollment management and marketing at CSUSB.

“This isn’t just about enrollment—it’s about empowerment,” said Dr. Dufault-Hunter. “Our shared goal is to create a seamless experience that affirms every student’s place in higher education.”

“Our students don’t have to leave their community to chase their dreams,” said Dr. Gonzalez. “This agreement makes it clear that opportunity is here in the Inland Empire.”

For more information on “Coyotes on the Horizon” or to learn how to participate in the program, students are encouraged to contact the counseling department at CHC or visit www.craftonhills.edu.