Colton City Council Recognizes Youth Council

At the recent Council Meeting April 15, Council Member Dr. G (Dr. Luis S. González) presented certificates to five graduating seniors who have successfully completed the Colton Youth Council Leadership Program. As mentioned during the presentation, these students are not only outstanding students in their school programs, but have completed eight months of meetings, workshops and tours under the city’s tutelage in order to learn more about leadership, public service and the community, including Colton history.

The Youth Council students who were recognized were Kaeley Diaz, who plans on attending Cal Poly Pomona with a major in Criminology; Sienna Fernandez, who plans on attending San Bernardino Valley College with a major in music composition; Elizabeth Hernandez, who plans on attending Harvey Mudd College (Claremont) with a major in Engineering; Sebastian Tabares who plans on attending San Bernardino Valley College with a major in Sports Medicine; and Genesis Rodela Uriarte, Chair who plans on attending UC Davis or UC Berkeley; with a major in microbiology.

The Youth Council students have met the City Manager as well as several City Directors, and have become more knowledgeable about City administration and operations. They are future leaders and future professionals, and have great potential for civic leadership, including public administration, City Council and perhaps even serving as a future Mayor. City Manager, Mr. Bill Smith commented, ““This is a great group of students and speaks well about the future leadership of the City of Colton.”

Parents and families were in attendance as well. “This is a wonderful opportunity for these students,” exclaimed Brenda Uriarte, mother of Genesis who has been very supportive of the Youth Council. She adds, “All of the students have taken advantage of this unique program, and have used it to enhance their experiences and increase their knowledge of civic affairs.” One of the students, Kaeley Diaz commented, “I really enjoyed learning about my city and hearing about the work of the guest speakers…that was truly inspirational.”

With this official recognition by the City Council on their resumes these five students are now well on their way to graduation, university programs, and beyond. The City of Colton continues to support this program and wishes them well in their continuing education and future endeavors. Congratulations to these five outstanding student members of the Colton Youth Council for 2025.