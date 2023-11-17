Crafton Hills College Named 2023 Equity Champion for Higher Education

Crafton Hills College (Crafton) is a 2023 Equity Champion for Higher Education, a designation from the Campaign for College Opportunity, in recognition of its work in supporting and improving Black student transfer to universities.

The Campaign for College Opportunity recognized Crafton and 26 other community colleges and universities for ensuring strong pathways to earning an Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) for students of color and for supporting transfer to universities are supported on a guaranteed pathway to earning a degree.

“Supporting our transfer students to help them reach their academic goals is core to our institution’s mission,” said Crafton President Dr. Kevin Horan. “We are incredibly proud of all of our hard-working students and graduates, and grateful for every single staff and faculty member who is doing their part to ensure our students have what they need to make it to their transfer goals.”

Crafton and other awarded colleges were recognized by the Campaign for College Opportunity on November 14th during an awards celebration. The institutions recognized for the Equity Champion designation led the way in supporting Black students to earn an ADT with at least 65% of their Black associate-degree earners receiving ADT and ensuring that Black students earn ADTs at rates comparable to their peers.

“For nearly a decade, the ADT has given community college students struggling to navigate a complicated transfer maze a clear path to success with a degree to show for their hard work,” said Jessie Ryan, executive vice president of the Campaign for College Opportunity and former community college transfer student. “As colleges grapple with pandemic-induced enrollment declines, we laud the 27 community college and CSU campuses that continue to forge ahead for students by strengthening the transfer pathway and removing unacceptable equity barriers in transfer for Latinx, Black, and first-generation college students across the state.”