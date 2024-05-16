SBPD’s Business Watch Marks Decade of Success with 30% Decrease in Shootings and Fewer Homicides in 2024

In a significant gathering of the business community and law enforcement, approximately 60 business leaders convened at Studio D in downtown San Bernardino for the Business Watch Meeting, highlighting the city’s crime data and celebrating the initiative’s 10th anniversary.

Captain Nelson Carrington of the San Bernardino Police Department presented the latest crime statistics, emphasizing the positive trend in the city’s safety measures. “Proactive enforcement is going up, and we have more of that going on, resulting in the crime rate going down. Last year, we had many more illegal guns on the streets, and our city is safer than it has been in a long time. The record-breaking numbers we are achieving are impressive,” Carrington stated.

Lieutenant Ernie Luna provided a detailed breakdown of the department’s progress. As of May 2024, the homicide rate stands at 8, a notable improvement from the 14 homicides recorded by this time last year. Additionally, shootings have decreased by 30%, and the department currently employs 276 sworn personnel, with 14 recruits in training.

The event also served as a platform to honor Richard Lawhead, the former SBPD police captain who founded the Business Watch initiative. Lawhead, who retired in July 2019 and now serves as a recreation director in his community, was praised for his two decades of leadership and dedication. “I’m honored there’s this many people here. One of my strategies has always been to bring people together and find solutions. I think my goal when I became a police officer was simply just to help people – not necessarily for the money or to arrest crooks (although that was always fun),” Lawhead remarked.

Lawhead’s contributions to the department and the community were lauded by Captain Carrington. “Retired Captain Lawhead, who started back in 1992, set the tone for a lot of the community engagement we do now. Even news outlets ask about him because he was a fantastic PIO for the department. The impact he’s had on the department and community is immeasurable,” Carrington said.

The meeting concluded with remarks from Mayor Helen Tran, who underscored the importance of community collaboration in achieving these positive outcomes. “Today’s data is a testament to what we can accomplish when we work together. Celebrating 10 years of Business Watch is a milestone for our city, and I look forward to many more years of progress and partnership,” Mayor Tran said.

The Business Watch Meeting not only showcased significant strides in reducing crime but also reinforced the importance of ongoing collaboration between law enforcement and the business community in fostering a safer and more connected San Bernardino.