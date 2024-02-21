Rialto’s Metro View: Mayor Robertson and Supervisor Baca Lead Ribbon Cutting for 55-Unit Affordable Housing Triumph Amidst Pouring Rain

In a significant stride towards addressing the affordable housing crisis, the City of Rialto, along with Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., National CORE, Related California, and LaBarge Industries, unveiled the Metro View affordable housing project on February 20th. This long-awaited development promises to provide much-needed relief for families struggling to find affordable living spaces.

Metro View, a collaboration between public and private entities, stands as a testament to the relentless efforts of community leaders and developers. Stan Smith, a developer from Related California, lauded Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. for his pivotal role in the project’s fruition. “Joe Baca is the guy that came in, in the 12th hour when we had a shortfall of funding and he made it happen. Without Supervisor Baca, this affordable housing project would have been tough to complete,” Smith remarked.

Rialto Mayor Deborah Robertson highlighted the challenges faced in bringing Metro View to life. “Look how long this took. This started construction in about 2013 – it took that long to gather enough dollars to make just 55 units happen,” she said. Robertson also stressed the ongoing need for affordable housing in the face of market-rate developments, emphasizing the community’s desperation for more projects like Metro View.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. reflected on the project’s impact, stating, “The most important element is that 55 families have a warm home to sleep in tonight.” Delenah Carr, a retiree from the Los Angeles Unified School District, spoke at the podium and expressed her gratitude for the basic essentials provided by her new home at Metro View, such as central cooling and heating.

(Left to right) Rialto Councilman Andy Carrizales, Supervisor Joe Baca Jr., and Jennifer Baca listening to words from Mayor Deborah Robertson.

Baca further elaborated on the significance of the project, saying, “It’s a 55 unit affordable housing project, which is a collaboration between the city of Rialto, a private developer, the County of San Bernardino, the Housing Authority, and the dignity this is going to bring to our families is huge. This is an important project for the community, especially with inflation and how difficult it is for families to have a home.”

Metro View is a vibrant, transit-oriented development offering 55 affordable apartment homes for individuals and families, with household qualifying maximums at various set-asides ranging from 30% to 60% of the area median income (AMI). The development boasts a Spanish Mediterranean architectural style and follows LEED standards for sustainability and energy efficiency. Amenities include a community center, computer center, swimming pool, playground, recreation areas, barbecues, and an outdoor teen area. All apartments are currently filled, demonstrating the high demand for affordable housing in the area.

Located at 164 West Bonnie View Drive, Rialto, Metro View’s project specifications include a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, with financing sources including the City of Rialto, County of San Bernardino, California Tax Credit Allocation Committee, Housing Authority of the County of San Bernardino, Wells Fargo, and California Community Reinvestment Corporation.

As the ribbon was cut on Metro View, the sense of accomplishment was palpable among all involved. This project not only provides homes for 55 families but also serves as a beacon of hope for the future of affordable housing in Rialto and beyond.

Mayor Deborah Robertson expressing that she loves the project Metro View, but that it is not enough to meet the community’s needs.

Mayor Robertson honoring collaborating agencies of the project with a certificate of recognition.

Councilman Andy Carrizales holding a “I Love Rialto” sticker, which he was handing out at the ribbon cutting.

Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. touring Metro View on February 20, 2024.