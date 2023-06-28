CSUSB Enters Into Academic Exchange Program with Universities in Ukraine and Poland

California State University, San Bernardino (CSUSB) has agreed to establish a partnership with two universities in Eastern Europe – Lviv Polytechnic National University, Ukraine, and Krakow University of Economics, Poland – and to initiate international collaborative activities to promote joint educational, scientific and cultural development.

The international partnerships will be designed to enhance international understanding and deepen friendship between CSUSB and Lviv Polytechnic National University, one of the largest technical universities in Eastern Europe, and CSUSB and Krakow University of Economics (KUE), one of five public economics universities in Poland, starting with cooperation in the area of entrepreneurship.

The agreements, in the form of memorandums of understanding, were signed at a meeting between officials from CSUSB, Lviv Polytechnic National University, and KUE in Krakow, Poland, which took place May 25-26.

Tomás D. Morales, president of CSUSB, said, “This is tremendous news and a wonderful opportunity that will ultimately benefit students, and the faculty and staff at both of our institutions. The memorandums of understanding reinforce my belief that students receive an incredible benefit from international studies. I look forward to our three institutions working together.”

Yurii Bobalo, professor, university leadership rector at Lviv Polytechnic National University, said, “International interaction and cooperation of the world’s universities play an important role in the world today. This allows for the integration of knowledge, opens new ways of addressing the problems that humanity is facing. The cooperation of the Lviv Polytechnic with the California State University, San Bernardino will provide an opportunity to exchange experience in the educational and scientific sphere and will open up new opportunities for the development of both universities.”

Added Stanisław Mazur, rector of Krakow University of Economics, “This alliance exemplifies our unwavering dedication to internationalization, enabling our students and researchers to gain invaluable experiences in a diverse and globalized world. By joining forces with CSUSB, we will enhance the scope of our academic programs, strengthen our research capabilities, and nurture a new generation of global leaders.”

The initial areas of international cooperation include developing programs with CSUSB’s School of Entrepreneurship at the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, Lviv Polytechnic National University’s Tech StartUp School, and KUE’s Małopolska School of Public Administration. The collaborations will promote joint activities and seminars for students and faculty from the three universities focused on entrepreneurship, research activities and innovation technology.

The partnerships will help enhance the CSUSB entrepreneurial program, which is recognized among the best in the globe. In recent national rankings from The Princeton Review, the entrepreneurial program was ranked in the Top 50 Graduate Entrepreneurship programs in the United States and globally.

“The agreements will help expand the global impact for Lviv National Polytechnical University, KUE and the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration, our School of Entrepreneurship, and the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE),” said Tomás Gómez-Arias, dean of the Jack H. Brown College. “We look forward to working with our fellow academics and entrepreneurs with the exchange of research, best practices and growth programs.”

