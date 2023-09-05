September 9, 2023

IE COMMUNITY NEWS

El Chicano, Colton Courier, Rialto Record

CSUSB Hosts Topping Out Ceremony for New Performing Arts Center 

2 min read
4 days ago Community News

Students, faculty, staff and friends of the university signed a beam at the topping out ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center at California State University, San Bernardino on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Corinne McCurdy/CSUSB

On a sunny Tuesday morning on Aug. 29, the Cal State San Bernardino campus community gathered for the topping out ceremony for the university’s Performing Arts Center, set to open during the 2024-25 academic year.

Kathyn Ervin, retired professor of theatre arts, emceed the event. Carlos Two Bears Gonzales, coordinator of the First Peoples’ Center, gave the land acknowledgement, followed by speeches from Rafik Mohamed, provost and vice president for academic affairs; Sam Sudhakar, vice president and chief information officer of CSUSB’s Information Technology Services; Robert Nava, vice president for advancement and executive director for the CSUSB Philanthropic Foundation; and Rueyling Chuang, dean of the College of Arts and Letters.

Kathyn Ervin, retired CSUSB professor of theatre arts, emceed the topping out ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center at California State University, San Bernardino on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Corinne McCurdy/CSUSB

A topping out ceremony is a construction tradition that has been occurring in some fashion for centuries as a celebration of project milestones. Traditionally, the ceremony occurs when the final structural beam is raised into place, completing the building’s frame. The campus community was invited to sign the beam.

The $126.9 million, 73,337-square-foot Performing Arts Center will provide teaching, rehearsal and performance spaces necessary for a modern performing arts program. Creating a new 500-seat performing arts theater will allow the university to provide a more equitable educational experience that reflects the excellence of the theater arts and music programs at CSUSB.

At completion, the theater will be the only one of its size and quality in the Inland Empire, and will allow more of the area’s community to experience the highly acclaimed productions from CSUSB student-performers and student-musicians. 

Ellen Weisser, donor and CSUSB alumna, at the topping out ceremony for the new Performing Arts Center at California State University, San Bernardino on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Photo by Corinne McCurdy/CSUSB
Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Assemblymember James Ramos Reveals Youth Homelessness in San Bernardino County Skyrockets by 26% at Hearing 

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

City of Highland to Welcome Costco and 1,400 New Jobs Amid Massive City Expansion

4 days ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Carter High School’s Keiyne Galazo Sworn In As RUSD’s New Student Member

5 days ago IECN Staff

You may have missed

3 min read

Assemblymember James Ramos Reveals Youth Homelessness in San Bernardino County Skyrockets by 26% at Hearing 

2 days ago Manny Sandoval
2 min read

CSUSB Hosts Topping Out Ceremony for New Performing Arts Center 

4 days ago Community News
2 min read

City of Highland to Welcome Costco and 1,400 New Jobs Amid Massive City Expansion

4 days ago Manny Sandoval
3 min read

Carter High School’s Keiyne Galazo Sworn In As RUSD’s New Student Member

5 days ago IECN Staff

Subscribe

To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.

 

Thank you for the support!

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record