City of Highland to Welcome Costco and 1,400 New Jobs Amid Massive City Expansion

The Highland Area Chamber of Commerce‘s August Networking Luncheon was abuzz with excitement as Larry Mainez, City of Highland community development director, unveiled plans for significant city developments, including the much-anticipated arrival of Costco.

Addressing a full house at the Spring Lake Clubhouse in East Highland, Mainez announced that Costco had submitted entitlements in July and is already in the planning phase. “Once they get their permits, they might open within 10 months,” Mainez shared.

The new Costco, set to be located on Greenspot Road between Boulder Avenue and Palm Avenue, will feature a gas station equipped with both gas and electric charging stations. Notably absent will be diesel options.

City of Highland Community Development Director Larry Mainez happily announcing a Costco store coming to Highland in 2024.

This development comes after years of halted progress in the area due to environmental concerns, primarily the presence of the endangered Kangaroo Rat and traffic concerns in the Greenspot Village & Marketplace. The resolution of these concerns has paved the way for the city’s expansion.

The city is set to see an influx of 1,400 new jobs, with 500 stemming from retail and another 900 from logistics. Mainez highlighted the economic potential, asking Gail Shelton of Coldwell Bankers about the average household income in Highland. The figure stands at $69,000.

Over 60 business owners and representatives at the networking luncheon learning about the Chamber’s forthcoming events and initiatives from its President Jane Bouch.

Beyond Costco, Mainez shed light on other upcoming developments. “This map highlights 1,700 new housing units, including 300 single-family units and 1,400 multi-family units,” he said, emphasizing the city’s rapid growth. Additionally, eight warehouse projects are in the pipeline, ranging from 47,000 sqft to a gargantuan 300,000 sqft.

Commercial development is also on the horizon. An upcoming Quick Quack Car Wash is slated for Boulder Avenue and Greenspot Road. Food enthusiasts will be pleased with the introduction of an Ono Hawaiian BBQ, El Pollo Loco, and a new Habit Burger near the Baseline Street interchange by Smart and Final.

Mainez engaged attendees with trivia, revealing that the city boasts 13 parks, contrary to a popular guess of three. He also highlighted the city’s two major events: the 4th of July Parade and the Citrus Harvest Festival.

The city’s growth and the arrival of Costco are sure to bring a new chapter of prosperity and development to Highland, even with the environmentally pesky proposed warehouse projects. As Mainez aptly put it, “I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Costco is coming to town.”