Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gives out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to the community

On November 21st, Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino gave out 300 warm Thanksgiving meals to members of the community in a grab-and-go drive-thru system.

Members of Disney’s Storm Troopers were on-site, along with hospital staff greeting children and families, as they pulled up to grab their traditional Thanksgiving meals.

“At Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino, we understand the importance of giving back to those who may be facing hardships this holiday season. I am proud that we are able to provide hundreds of Thanksgiving meals to these families and appreciate all the community partners who have made this food distribution possible,” said June Collison, hospital president.

In addition to the free meals, free Flu shots were available and administered to anyone 18 years and older.

Dignity Health – Community Hospital of San Bernardino is located at 1805 Medical Center Dr., San Bernardino.

For more information, visit dignityhealth.org/socal/locations/san-bernardino