Downtown Redlands’ Orange Drop Will Bring Thousands to the Streets for Music, Food, and Segue into any NYE Plans

The countdown is on for Redlands’ one-of-a-kind Orange Drop, a free New Year’s Eve celebration on Dec. 31 that promises an unforgettable evening filled with food, entertainment, and community spirit. Hosted by the Redlands Chamber of Commerce, the event draws thousands to three blocks of downtown Redlands, offering families and friends a vibrant way to ring in 2025 while boosting local businesses.

Running from 6 to 9 p.m. and featuring the iconic drop of a glowing orange at 9 p.m., this unique event let’s attendees celebrate early — and keep the night going however they choose. “The Orange Drop is for everyone,” said Evan Sanford, Executive Director of the Redlands Chamber of Commerce. “It’s perfectly timed. Whether you want to head home by midnight, grab dinner at a downtown restaurant, hit a bar, or start your own house party, this event is the perfect segue to the rest of your night.”

This year’s Orange Drop is bigger and better, tripling its food vendors to 10 booths, offering mouth watering options like Shake Shack’s frozen custard and lemonade, Viva La Boba’s hot chocolate, Ember Woodfired Pizza, and orange-inspired treats like cotton candy, kettle corn, and orange rice crispy treats. “We’ve curated a menu that’s diverse and delicious,” Sanford added. “No one is going home hungry.”

But the food is just the beginning. The evening will be packed with nonstop entertainment, including:

– A DJ spinning music to keep the energy high all evening long.

– Street performers on stilts bringing whimsy and wonder.

– The YMCA Circus and Gymnastics showcasing talent with 90-minute live performances.

– A dazzling countdown complete with 10 confetti cannon towers lining Citrus Avenue, turning the 9 p.m. Orange Drop into a show-stopping moment.

To make the evening accessible and enjoyable for all ages, the Chamber is setting up 41 tables and over 700 chairs, along with plenty of porta-potties and family-friendly booths. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the full experience. “Don’t wait until 8 p.m. to arrive,” Sanford said. “From the moment you arrive, there’s something to see, do, and enjoy. Bring your friends, and be ready for a great night.”

The glowing orange, a nostalgic tribute to Redlands’ citrus history, is at the heart of the celebration. “Years ago, while driving you’d roll your window down and know you were in Redlands by the smell of the orange blossoms,” Sanford reflected. “This event is about honoring our roots while creating new memories for families in our community.”

Last year’s event exceeded expectations, drawing 3,000+ attendees — six times the original 500 person estimate. Sanford anticipates an even bigger crowd this year, aiming for 3,500 to 4,000 attendees. “The response has been overwhelming,” he said. “I’ve had families tell me that, without this free event, they wouldn’t have been able to celebrate at all. That’s what makes it worth it.”

Importantly, the Orange Drop benefits downtown businesses by driving foot traffic during one of the year’s busiest nights. “We’re intentionally not competing with local restaurants or bars hosting midnight celebrations,” Sanford explained. “We’re bringing thousands of people downtown early, giving businesses a chance to shine.” Nearby favorites like The State, Darby’s, Rok-N-Fondue, and more are ready to welcome guests before, during, and after the Orange Drop concludes.

The event, which costs the nonprofit Chamber $60,000 to host, is entirely free for attendees. “This isn’t about making money — it’s about giving back to the community,” Sanford emphasized. “We’re proud to create a celebration that is fun, inclusive, and family-friendly while supporting our local economy.”

For those looking for an elevated experience, VIP ticket holders and event sponsors will enjoy a formal dinner and exclusive viewing area at The Speakeasy on State, complete with prime views of the Orange Drop.

“This is Redlands at its best,” Sanford said. “There’s nothing like this in any neighboring city. It’s a tradition that brings everyone together — families, friends, and visitors from across the Inland Empire. Whether you’re 5 or 75, you’ll find something to love at the Orange Drop.”

With expanded food options, show-stopping performances, and an electric atmosphere, Redlands’ Orange Drop promises to be the ultimate way to kick off the New Year. Bring your loved ones, join the countdown, and be part of a growing tradition that celebrates community, heritage, and new beginnings.

For full event details, visit the Redlands Chamber of Commerce.