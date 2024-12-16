CAVA Brings Fresh Mediterranean Flavors to Rialto, While Raising Funds to Combat Hunger in the IE

Mediterranean fast-casual favorite CAVA celebrated the grand opening of its new Rialto location Friday, offering fresh, customizable dining options while raising funds to fight hunger in the Inland Empire.

Known for its Mediterranean-inspired bowls, pitas, and signature dips, CAVA offers a fresh, vibrant alternative for diners seeking health-conscious meals. Its emphasis on hospitality, quality ingredients, and community engagement has cultivated a devoted following nationwide, making each new opening a cause for celebration.

The restaurant, located at 1135 W. Renaissance Parkway, Suite 600 in the Renaissance Marketplace, drew excitement from local residents and highlighted CAVA’s commitment to the community. As part of its Community Day program, the company matched donations to Feeding America Riverside | San Bernardino, a nonprofit that distributes over 2.7 million pounds of food each month to families across the region.

“Our mission is to bring heart, health, and humanity to food,” said Hannah Mathews, CAVA’s regional director. “We’re thrilled to join the vibrant Rialto community and to serve our neighbors through meaningful partnerships like this.”

CAVA’s vibrant Mediterranean bowl features fresh ingredients like grilled chicken, fire-roasted corn, cucumber, tomato, cabbage, spinach, and basmati rice, topped with tangy dips and dressings.

CAVA’s Community Day program, launched in 2019, has raised more than $500,000 nationwide to support local causes, with a focus on improving food security. The Rialto location also partnered with the Foothill AIDS Project during its training period to donate fresh meals to local residents in need, underscoring CAVA’s national food donation initiative aimed at reducing food waste while fighting hunger.

Beyond its charitable efforts, the new Rialto restaurant brings a boost to the local economy, creating 30 to 40 jobs with competitive pay, healthcare, paid time off, early wage access, and mental health support for employees.

With the addition of CAVA to the Renaissance Marketplace, Rialto residents now have a flavorful new destination for food that nourishes both the body and the community.