San Bernardino Police Push Back Against Teamsters’ Allegations, Citing Unlawful Protests and Safety Concerns

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD) has refuted allegations from Teamsters Local 1932 that officers harassed participants at events and labor demonstrations, citing public safety concerns and reaffirming their support for lawful protests while denouncing unlawful tactics.

SBPD Lieutenant Nick Oldendorf addressed the union’s claims, which were initially presented at the December 4 San Bernardino City Council meeting. Oldendorf emphasized that the department’s actions are guided by safety protocols and the need to ensure protests do not disrupt traffic, endanger participants, or violate laws.

Safety Concerns During Protests

While expressing support for First Amendment rights, Oldendorf clarified that certain tactics employed during Teamsters-led demonstrations have created serious safety risks.

“We absolutely support and defend anyone’s First Amendment right to peacefully protest,” Oldendorf said. “However, the First Amendment does not grant the right to unlawfully protest. When protests create extreme safety concerns—like blocking vehicles, trucks, and roadways—it becomes unlawful. We cannot overlook that, especially when it could lead to car crashes and other incidents.”

Oldendorf described recent demonstrations outside San Bernardino Amazon distribution centers where Teamsters organized efforts to unionize workers. “During a recent demonstration, Teamsters lined both sides of the street with tents and a sizable group of participants. While we received calls about pedestrians in the roadway, I personally spoke with Shaun Martinez and Carlos Jimenez to ensure everyone’s safety. I asked them to stay along the curb for their protection,” Oldendorf said. “Unfortunately, they returned to the roadway, creating risks for trucks, drivers, and their own members.”

Over the years, SBPD claims several safety incidents, including trucks forced to idle in blocked lanes, drivers leaving diesel vehicles in the middle of the street, and unsafe maneuvers like U-turns are the result of bypassing unlawful protests.

Addressing Allegations of Harassment

In response to Teamsters Local 1932 Secretary-Treasurer and Principal Officer Randy Korgan’s claims of harassment at their annual car show during the Dec. 4th City Council Meeting, Oldendorf flatly rejected the accusations.

“That whole allegation is completely false,” Oldendorf said. “In April 2024, Teamsters emailed us about their car show, extending a notification and an invitation to stop by. I acknowledged the email and let our watch commander know about the event. There was only one call for service that day—a vehicle blocking a driveway—which was unrelated to the Teamsters’ event. There was no police presence, no calls for service regarding the car show, and no proactive police activity.”

Oldendorf reiterated that SBPD’s role is strictly to ensure safety, not interfere with lawful events or demonstrations.

Supporting Lawful Protests and Union Efforts

Lieutenant Oldendorf stressed the department’s neutrality in labor disputes, stating that the SBPD serves all members of the community equally.

“We serve Amazon just as much as we serve Teamsters,” Oldendorf said. “We’re not taking sides. If someone were blocking access to the Teamsters’ building, we would respond in the same way to ensure safety and order.

“We’re supporting their ability to protest and unionize,” he continued. “The more money their members make, the better off the region is. Why would law enforcement want to stop that? Our concern is ensuring protests happen lawfully and safely.”

Collaborative Efforts Moving Forward

Despite the tensions, Oldendorf noted that SBPD has worked to maintain communication with Teamsters leadership, holding meetings to address ongoing concerns and ensure cooperation.

“We’ve worked hard to build relationships with Teamsters,” Oldendorf said. “Unfortunately, when protests block intersections and prevent trucks from accessing distribution centers, it creates real safety and traffic issues. Their tactics aren’t about needing to cross the street during protests and pickets—they’re about creating a financial impact to places like Amazon by blocking trucks on the roadway, which brings heightened safety risks.”

Additional meetings between SBPD and Teamsters Local 1932 are scheduled, including one planned for the afternoon of December 17 to discuss solutions for moving forward collaboratively.