Eight San Bernardino County School Districts Receive Prestigious Golden Bell Awards

San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) and the San Bernardino California School Boards Association (SBCSBA) proudly recognized the eight San Bernardino County school districts whose outstanding programs were selected to receive 2024 California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Awards.

The CSBA Golden Bell Awards program promotes excellence in education and school board governance by recognizing outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in school districts and county offices of education throughout California. The Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of education programs and governance decisions supporting these programs that are necessary to address students’ changing needs.

“We are incredibly proud of the exceptional programs our districts are creating throughout the County,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “From STEM education and the Arts to afterschool programs and wellness, this year’s award-winning programs are transforming lives through education.”

The SBCSBA Annual Meeting, held on Feb. 3 at the Dorothy Inghram Learning Center in San Bernardino, showcased the exemplary programs of each award-winning district. The 2024 Golden Bell Awards recipients from San Bernardino County, listed in the order presented by CSBA, are as follows:

Colton-Redlands-Yucaipa Regional Occupation Program Category: Career Technical Education Program: CRY-ROP Counselor Roadshow

Redlands Unified School District Category: Curriculum and Instruction – STEM/STEAM Program: K-12 Computer Science Pathway

Morongo Unified School District Category: Curriculum and Instruction – Visual and Performing Arts Program: Groundwork Arts Program

Victor Valley Union High School District Category: Equitable Student Outcomes Program: Adelanto High School Heritage Program

Ontario-Montclair School District Category: Expanded Learning and Engagement Program: Expanded Learning Opportunity Program

Fontana Unified School District Category: Expanded Learning and Engagement Program: Bridging the Transition to High School to Achieve Success

Chaffey Joint Union High School District Category: Social/Emotional Health/Wellness Program: CJUHSD Alternative Education Center Trauma-Informed Schools

San Bernardino City Unified School District Category: Special Education Program: Securing Independence: The Basics Curriculum Framework



