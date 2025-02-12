Eight San Bernardino County School Districts Receive Prestigious Golden Bell Awards

Eight San Bernardino County School Districts Receive Prestigious Golden Bell Awards2 min read
San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools (SBCSS) and the San Bernardino California School Boards Association (SBCSBA) proudly recognized the eight San Bernardino County school districts whose outstanding programs were selected to receive 2024 California School Boards Association (CSBA) Golden Bell Awards.
The CSBA Golden Bell Awards program promotes excellence in education and school board governance by recognizing outstanding programs and governance practices of school boards in school districts and county offices of education throughout California. The Golden Bell Awards reflect the depth and breadth of education programs and governance decisions supporting these programs that are necessary to address students’ changing needs.
“We are incredibly proud of the exceptional programs our districts are creating throughout the County,” said County Superintendent Ted Alejandre. “From STEM education and the Arts to afterschool programs and wellness, this year’s award-winning programs are transforming lives through education.”
The SBCSBA Annual Meeting, held on Feb. 3 at the Dorothy Inghram Learning Center in San Bernardino, showcased the exemplary programs of each award-winning district. The 2024 Golden Bell Awards recipients from San Bernardino County, listed in the order presented by CSBA, are as follows:
- Colton-Redlands-Yucaipa Regional Occupation Program
- Category: Career Technical Education
- Program: CRY-ROP Counselor Roadshow
- Redlands Unified School District
- Category: Curriculum and Instruction – STEM/STEAM
- Program: K-12 Computer Science Pathway
- Morongo Unified School District
- Category: Curriculum and Instruction – Visual and Performing Arts
- Program: Groundwork Arts Program
- Victor Valley Union High School District
- Category: Equitable Student Outcomes
- Program: Adelanto High School Heritage Program
- Ontario-Montclair School District
- Category: Expanded Learning and Engagement
- Program: Expanded Learning Opportunity Program
- Fontana Unified School District
- Category: Expanded Learning and Engagement
- Program: Bridging the Transition to High School to Achieve Success
- Chaffey Joint Union High School District
- Category: Social/Emotional Health/Wellness
- Program: CJUHSD Alternative Education Center Trauma-Informed Schools
- San Bernardino City Unified School District
- Category: Special Education
- Program: Securing Independence: The Basics Curriculum Framework
For short bios on each of the award-winning programs, please click here.
To watch videos spotlighting each award-winning program, please click here.
Subscribe
To Our Newsletter
Join our mailing list to receive our Weekly Wrap of top stories, each week.
Thank you for the support!
You have Successfully Subscribed!
Colton Courier - El Chicano - Rialto Record