Code Enforcement Recovered Stolen Colton School Fence

Code Enforcement Officer Jonathan Gonzalez recently resolved a complex code enforcement case in Bloomington involving a vacant property owned by the Colton Joint Unified School District.

The site had been plagued by illegal dumping and encampments established by unhoused individuals. Through diligent efforts, Gonzalez successfully addressed these challenges, restoring the property to compliance.

The property, located in a residential neighborhood, had become a focal point for community concerns due to ongoing nuisance activity. Gonzalez informed the school district of the escalating issues and collaborated with them to enhance security measures. This partnership resulted in the completion of trespass forms, empowering the Sheriff’s Department to take enforcement action against trespassers. Additionally, the school district installed fencing around the property’s perimeter to prevent unauthorized access.



Despite the efforts made, several fence panels were stolen shortly after installation, jeopardizing the progress achieved. Gonzalez conducted a thorough investigation during a routine inspection on Dec. 4, discovering a neighboring property where stacks of fencing material matching the missing panels were visible in the front yard.



The fencing was easily identifiable by its unique bright orange paint markings. Gonzalez documented the evidence and worked closely with the Sheriff’s Department, as well as school district representatives, including the superintendent and head of security, to confirm ownership of the materials. The stolen panels were quickly recovered by the Sheriff and returned that same day to the school district.



Although no charges were filed as the property owner claimed a relative had brought the fencing to their home, the coordinated efforts of Code Enforcement, the Sheriff’s Department and the school district successfully restored security to the school district’s property.



“This case highlights the importance of community partnerships to address local issues,” Gonzalez said. “By working together, we can protect neighborhoods and properties more effectively.”



The school district is now reinforcing security measures to prevent future incidents and remains committed to collaborating with local authorities to maintain community safety.



“Code Enforcement Officer Jonathan Gonzalez’s exceptional attention to detail and investigative efforts were instrumental in recovering valuable fencing stolen from the school district,” said San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Ramirez. “His actions not only safeguarded thousands of dollars’ worth of property but also demonstrated the critical role Code Enforcement plays in protecting community resources and ensuring public safety.”



This successful resolution emphasizes the vital contributions of San Bernardino County Code Enforcement officers in protecting public resources, fostering community trust and ensuring compliance across San Bernardino County.