Two RUSD Educators Honored as History-Social Science Educators of Excellence

Two outstanding educators from the Rialto Unified School District were recently recognized for their dedication to history and social science education. Helen Johnson of Kolb Middle School and Michael Martinelli of Eisenhower High School were honored as History Social Science Educators of Excellence for 2024-2025 by the Inland Empire Council for Social Studies (IECSS).

The educators were honored during a ceremony on February 6 at the Riverside County Office of Education Conference Center alongside other distinguished educators from San Bernardino and Riverside counties. The two RUSD teachers were supported at the ceremony by RUSD Board of Education President Dr. Stephanie Lewis, Board Member Evelyn Dominguez, and Acting Superintendent Dr. Edward D’Souza along with family and colleagues.

Helen Johnson, an eighth-grade U.S. History teacher at Kolb Middle School, is known for her ability to connect historical events to students’ lives today, inspiring them to think critically about history’s role in shaping society, according to Kolb Middle School Principal Tina Lingenfelter. Through interactive lessons — such as student-created Declarations of Independence and multimedia-based learning — she fosters critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

“Mrs. Johnson’s passion for U.S. History and her ability to make it relevant to students today is truly inspiring,” Lingenfelter stated in the nomination of Johnson. “Her dedication extends beyond the classroom, as she plays a key role in our Site Instructional Leadership Team and serves as the Social Studies Department Chair and on the District’s Curriculum Council.”

Johnson has been a teacher in the RUSD for 19 years. She started teaching kindergarten at Curtis Elementary School before landing at Kolb Middle School in 2008. She has deep roots in Rialto, having attended Hughbanks Elementary School, Kolb, and Eisenhower High School. She earned her degree at California State University, San Bernardino.

Reflecting on the honor, Johnson shared, “This award represents the years of hard work and dedication I’ve put into becoming the best educator and role model I can be for my students. I want to inspire my students to understand U.S. History so that they can become informed citizens who are an asset to their community. This recognition also represents to me all the colleagues I have crossed paths with during my 19 years in Rialto who have helped, inspired, guided, and mentored me along the way.”

Martinelli, the Social Studies Department Chair at Eisenhower High School, has been instrumental in promoting civic engagement through hands-on activities like service learning projects and mock trials. His efforts have also contributed to increasing the number of students earning the State Seal of Civic Engagement, recognizing students’ commitment to community involvement and active citizenship.

“Michael has led the department in improving instruction and student outcomes,” said Eisenhower High School Principal Kristal Henriquez-Pulido. “His classroom fosters critical thinking, where students connect past events to present-day challenges, helping them understand the value of history and social science in their lives.”

Beyond the classroom, Martinelli plays a key role in mentoring new teachers and shaping school-wide initiatives through Legacy Leaders and the Multi-Tiered System of Supports Team. Since joining Eisenhower High School two years ago, he has earned the respect of his colleagues for his commitment to student success and professional growth.

“I am honored to receive the award and so grateful for the team that I work with here at Eisenhower High School,” Martinelli said of the honor. “I appreciate the collaboration and communication here at Eisenhower that aims to continuously improve toward the lofty goals that we have set to achieve as a team.”

Mr. Martinelli grew up in Whittier, California, and earned his bachelor’s degree from California State University, Los Angeles, and a master’s degree from Arizona State University.

The recognition of Johnson and Martinelli highlights the Rialto Unified School District’s commitment to fostering excellence in education with highly qualified staff and preparing students to become engaged, informed citizens.