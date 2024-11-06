Eisenhower Alum and KCAL Reporter Jim Rodriguez Surprises Student at Rialto Unified Family Summit, Celebrating “Roots and Dreams”

Thousands gathered at Carter High School on October 26th for the 17th Annual Rialto Unified School District Family Summit, an event themed “Roots and Dreams” that united students, families, and educators for a day of inspiration and community celebration. The summit featured a college and career fair, informative booths, and engaging activities, all underscoring the Rialto community’s commitment to growth and educational aspirations.

Jim Rodriguez, an Eisenhower High School alum and now a respected editor and reporter for KCAL/KCBS, served as the event’s keynote speaker. In a memorable moment, Rodriguez surprised Simpson Elementary School fourth-grader Kaylyn Colvin with a gift card after she correctly answered a question during his address, embodying the day’s theme by celebrating young scholars and their potential.

This year’s theme—‘Raíces y Sueños’ or ‘Roots and Dreams’—honored the strong community roots and collective dreams the district is nurturing through education. The summit’s vibrant atmosphere reflected these values, with hundreds of families, students, and educators connecting to build on shared hopes for future success.