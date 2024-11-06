Rotary Club of Colton Crowns New Queens at 3rd Annual Little Miss Colton Pageant, Prepares for Community Toy Drive

The Rotary Club of Colton hosted its 3rd Annual Little Miss Colton Pageant on Sunday, October 20, 2024, gathering families and community members to celebrate the crowning of Colton’s youngest royalty. Held indoors this year at the American Legion Hall Post 155, the pageant brought together local pride and excitement as young contestants vied for their respective titles in the cherished community event.

Parents of each contestant submitted photos and brief biographies to offer a glimpse into the personalities of each young contestant, adding to the judges’ scores for the final selection. As anticipation filled the room, family members and friends cheered on the participants, each eager to see who would join the ranks of Little Miss Colton’s new queens.

Returning queens Miss Colton, Reyna Chavez, and Teen Miss Colton, Mia Perez, served as emcees, guiding the audience through introductions and a question-and-answer round, joined by princesses Yaiza, Aurora, and Jennifer. The outgoing 2023 titleholders—Selena Delgado, Hazelee Meza, Autumn Perez, Brooklyn McNeil, and Lillian Winters—took a final walk on stage, delivering heartfelt farewell speeches before passing on their crowns.

In a festive finale, the 2024 titleholders were announced as follows:

Toddler Miss Colton : Aria Navarro

: Aria Navarro Little Miss Colton : Victoria Perez, with princesses Hanna Marin, Iris Galvan, Avery Gutierrez, and Brinley Romo

: Victoria Perez, with princesses Hanna Marin, Iris Galvan, Avery Gutierrez, and Brinley Romo Junior Miss Colton : Reagan Koperski, with princesses Madyson Gomez and Lianna Jamarillo

: Reagan Koperski, with princesses Madyson Gomez and Lianna Jamarillo Pre-teen Miss Colton: Melody Perez, with princess Cindy Rodriguez

Last year’s Toy Drive brought together the Rotary Club, CR&R, and one of the younger queens to spread holiday joy—join this Black Friday for more community giving.

Reflecting on the pageant’s success, Rotary Club of Colton President Erlinda Armendariz shared her pride in the event’s role in fostering confidence and community among Colton’s youth. “Each of these young queens exemplifies grace, kindness, and the spirit of community service that we value so deeply here in Colton,” Armendariz remarked. “We are thrilled to support their growth and development as they take on these new roles.”

Looking ahead, the Rotary Club of Colton is preparing for its 2nd Annual Toy Drive, scheduled for Friday, November 29, 2024—Black Friday—at the Walmart located at 1120 S Mt Vernon Ave., Colton. Teaming up with CR&R Environmental Services, the Rotary Club aims to gather holiday gifts for local families in need. The Toy Drive, running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., will give community members a chance to contribute toys that will directly benefit children in Colton.

For more information or to become a member, contact Armendariz at (951) 833-3306.