Two Riverside County residents who were born in New York and served in the United States military during the Korean War and Vietnam War, were presented with high school diplomas decades after forgoing their education to serve their country. William Daniels of Lake Elsinore and Stephen Tomanelli of Poppet Flats donned graduation caps and tassels as the latest graduates of the Operation Recognition Program on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, at the Riverside County Office of Education.

“Today’s event offers a profound opportunity to recognize and honor two individuals who have shown sacrifice and unwavering patriotism, and who answered the call to duty when our nation needed them the most,” said Riverside County Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Edwin Gomez, when addressing Mr. Tomanelli and Mr. Daniels at the ceremony. “This event is a way for us to express our gratitude for your service to our nation, for your selflessness, and for your courage.”

The ceremony included performances by the Rubidoux High School Chamber Choir from Rubidoux High School in the Jurupa Unified School District, and the Navy Junior Reserves Officers’ Training Corps (NJROTC) from Martin Luther King High School in the Riverside Unified School District. The Riverside County Board of Education presented the diplomas to both graduates who were joined by friends and family in the audience.

“It gives me immense pride and gratitude to receive this honor at the age of 72. This has been a personal mission and is a testimony to the enduring spirit of education,” said Mr. Tomanelli after receiving his diploma. “This is deeply meaningful and represents the closing of a chapter from more than 50 years ago. This is a reminder that it is never too late to pursue one’s dreams and finish one’s schooling. Education is a lifelong journey, and I hope my story of perseverance and determination can show that everything is possible.”

“I was very young when I remember being given an American flag. From that moment, I knew that I had to go into the service. When my grandmother told me about my father serving as a paratrooper, I knew I had to be a paratrooper too.” said Mr. Daniels after receiving his diploma. “It feels really great to receive this diploma.”

A total of 380 veterans have received a diploma through Operation Recognition since 2007. The diplomas are awarded as a joint effort of the Riverside County Board of Education, the Riverside County Office of Education, and the Riverside County Department of Veterans’ Services. To be eligible for a diploma, individuals must have served in the U.S. Armed Forces in World War II, the Korean War, or the Vietnam War with an honorable discharge, or interned in a Japanese American relocation camp during World War II; and must currently reside in Riverside County. Education Code Section 51440 authorizes the granting of retroactive high school diplomas to eligible veterans. Section 51430 also authorizes the retroactive granting of diplomas to Japanese-American citizens whose internment by federal order in World War II prevented them from graduating from their hometown high school.

About Stephen Tomanelli

Stephen Joseph Tomanelli grew up in the Bronx and attended public schools in New York City before economic pressures forced him to drop out after his sophomore year at Samuel Gompers Vocational High School.

To support himself and his family, Stephen pursued employment options that were a fit for his technical skills. His talents and interests led to employment opportunities in the nascent field of computers and technology.

With the looming prospect of being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War, Stephen decided to enlist in the United States Navy. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1969-1973 in roles ranging from a ceremonial guardsman at Arlington National Cemetery, to a fire control technician and ordnance mechanic on the USS Massey.

After returning to civilian life, Mr. Tomanelli earned his GED, and proceeded to follow multiple occupational opportunities that eventually led him to California. He utilized G.I. Bill benefits to advance his technical skills and purchase a home in the Sunnymead area of Riverside County.

His career in the technology field included providing early computer solutions to municipal and commercial customers in Riverside County. He has owned and operated his own computer sales and service business since 1986.

Mr. Tomanelli has served in various non-profit and public service roles in the region—including as a current Commissioner on the Riverside County Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCO) since 2005.

Mr. Tomanelli is a resident of the Poppet Flats area with one of his grandchildren enrolled in the public schools in Riverside County.

About William Daniels

Shortly after he was born, William Daniels’ brother and mother passed away, and he was raised by his grandmother in Long Island, New York.

In 1952, at the age of 17, Mr. Daniels decided that he would find a way to join the U.S. Army and follow in the footsteps of the father he never met who served during World War II as part of the first Black parachute infantry battalion, the historic “Triple Nickel” 555th Parachute Infantry Company of the United States Army.

While in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, William also jumped out of planes as part of the 187th Regimental Combat Team in the 11th Airborne Division. He served as a medic and surgical technician, among multiple roles that included the motor pool and multiple military occupational specialties. He received the Purple Heart for injuries received while in combat.

After the war, he earned his GED and continued his service to veterans in his role with Kaiser Permanente—which included providing home health care to veterans. As recently as 1998, he was still known to be jumping out of planes as a skydiver.

Mr. Daniels is 89 years old and has been married to his wife, Sylvia, for 31 years. They are residents of Lake Elsinore.