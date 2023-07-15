A new dawn is on the horizon for Eisenhower High School as it embarks on a transformative journey that promises to redefine the educational experience for its students. The Rialto Unified School District, in collaboration with Erickson-Hall Construction Co., broke ground on a state-of-the-art modernization project on July 13th.

Mat Gates, President of Erickson-Hall, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, “We are deeply honored to be given the opportunity to reshape Eisenhower High School into a modern educational hub that will inspire countless future generations. We understand this project’s profound impact on the community and are eager to begin. We aim to create an environment that nurtures creativity, innovation, and academic excellence for every student.”

The project, a testament to the commitment of the Rialto Unified School District to provide quality education, will see the construction of a new 39,105 SF two-story classroom building and an additional 16,320 SF two-story classroom building. The plan also includes the creation of new concrete walkways, patios, exterior collaboration spaces, ADA parking stalls, and electrical charging stations. On-site storm drains, landscaping, and irrigation systems in the courtyard will also be installed.

This transformative project is not just about constructing buildings but building a future. It’s about providing Eisenhower High School students with access to enhanced 21st-century learning environments and increasing college and career educational opportunities. It’s about fostering a culture of innovation and academic excellence that will echo through the halls of Eisenhower High School for generations to come.

Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila, the Superintendent, shared his excitement about the project, “Eisenhower High School students, staff, and the wider community will reap significant benefits from this construction project. This construction will pave the way for enhanced learning and open-space concept instruction. We are delighted to partner with Erickson-Hall for this project, given their exceptional track record in delivering similar projects for neighboring districts.”

RUSD Superintendent Dr. Cuauhtémoc Avila joking that he envisions the project to be completed in six months during his closing remarks. RUSD Board Member Edgar Montes signing a construction hard hat at the 10 AM ceremony, which was strategically held before the 100 degree heat rolled through on July 13th, 2023.

Erickson-Hall Construction Co., celebrating its 25th anniversary, has been a stalwart in the construction industry, successfully completing over $2 billion in construction projects and $1.5 billion for K-12 and higher education developments. The company’s services include preconstruction, general contracting, construction management, design-build, design assist-build, lease-leaseback, and program management for a variety of sectors, including educational, fire, essential services, civic, parks, recreation, faith-based, office, and healthcare facilities. With an award-winning portfolio of completed projects and numerous awards for safety, Erickson-Hall is a trusted partner in the construction industry.

As the Eisenhower High School community eagerly awaits the transformation of their school, the groundbreaking ceremony will serve as a symbol of the bright future ahead. The project, a beacon of progress, will stand as a testament to the commitment of the Rialto Unified School District, Eisenhower High School, and Erickson-Hall Construction Co. to provide an enriching and inspiring educational environment for the leaders of tomorrow.