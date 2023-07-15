The Colton Nighthawks have secured their place in the prestigious Connie Mack World Series (CMWS), set July 20-29 in Farmington, New Mexico. The team’s ticket was punched after clinching the championship at the western regional qualifying tournament on July 5 in Irvine, California.

This local baseball club, composed of 17-18-year-old players, will make its fifth consecutive appearance at the CMWS. They join the Southern California Renegades as the only teams from California to qualify for the tournament.

Under the guidance of Coach Reuben Montano, the Nighthawks triumphed over the GBG Inland Empire squad in the qualifying championship game with a resounding 11-0 victory. The Nighthawks remained undefeated throughout the tournament and conceded only one run in their last five games.

Chad Horton, the team’s standout pitcher, threw a one-hit shutout in the championship game, pitching five innings and striking out five batters. “Horton is a player who won’t overpower you on the mound, but he’ll lull you into a false sense of security,” Montano said. “He’s a solid lefty with good stuff, which will make batters work to get on base.” The impressive pitching performances of Josh Torres and Josh Martinez bolstered the Nighthawks’ journey to the finals. “We’ve got the right balance of pitching that comes in handy at Connie Mack,” Montano added.

Founded in 1994 by John Prieto and Reuben Montano, the Colton Nighthawks were established to provide a summer baseball program for young men wanting to play after the Colton High School baseball season ended. For 26 years, Prieto and Montano have dedicated their time, energy, and personal finances to create a high-energy, high-profile, and high-commitment program. Many of their players have gone on to play baseball in college and even professionally.

“Our goal is to keep the Nighthawks going as long as possible,” Prieto said, adding, “And to continue pushing the kids to follow their dreams and excel in whatever they do.” With this mission in mind, the Colton Nighthawks will undoubtedly continue to be a formidable presence on the baseball field, an organization that instills pride in all of us. Congratulations to the Colton Nighthawks baseball team, and best of luck in Farmington.

With the Nighthawks’ entry, only two spots remain open for the complete 12-team line-up at the CMWS. The final teams will be determined during the weekend qualifying tournaments in Farmington and Oklahoma.