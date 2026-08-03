Families across the Inland Empire attended the third annual Back-to-School Community Event hosted by two entrepreneurs at Red Hill Park in Rancho Cucamonga July 25, where students received free school supplies and hairstyling services.

The event is specifically catered for families experiencing financial hardship, according to Saniyyah Mayo, founder and CEO of Simple Solutions Psychotherapy. Saniyyah Mayo, in addition with Dimitrius Mayo, founder and CEO of GrindFace TV, organized the event through their companies.

“When people talk about showing up for the community, this is showing up for the community,” Saniyyah Mayo said to a group of children during the event. “Dedicating your time.”

Volunteers provided free haircuts and hairstyling services to students during the third annual Back-to-School Community Event. Photo by Rise to Grind

As young parents, Saniyyah Mayo said they experienced financial hardships and remembered standing in similar lines, hoping for a helping hand. According to her, that experienced shaped the couples commitment to giving back to the community.

This year’s giveaway included free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, clothing, haircuts, hairstyling services and braiding hair. Barbering and braiding stations were available throughout the event.

Families also participated in raffles. Raffle prizes included items and gift cards from Sprayground, Chipotle, Big Al’s, Bullwinkle’s, John’s Incredible Pizza, Morongo, Chick-fil-A, Raising Cane’s and other businesses. Community attractions included obstacle courses, a gaming truck, Bruster’s Ice Cream, Hoops LA and D’s Jumpers.

Children receive free backpacks and school supplies during the third annual Back-to-School Community Event. Photo by Rise to Grind

Inland Empire Health Plan, Senator Eloise Gomez Reyes and the office of San Bernardino County Supervisor Jesse Armendarez provided financial support to help offset the cost of the event, according to the organizers.

The event also functioned through Rise to Grind, a nonprofit organization the Mayos founded together, which is dedicated to serving families, strengthening communities and creating opportunities for those in need, according to Saniyyah Mayo.

The event catered to thousands of attendees who lined up three hours before the event began, according to Rise to Grind. Because of this support, Saniyyah Mayo said the couple is motivated to continue expanding their impact and serve even more families each year.

“We’ll be taking year-round donations for our fourth annual Back-to-School event next year,” Dimitrius Mayo said. “Tap in, lock in and be apart of this serving your community.”