Rancho Cucamonga Unveils AI Wildfire Detection Technology

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District, alongside City leaders and regional partners, highlighted a series of proactive advancements designed to strengthen wildfire preparedness and improve emergency response capabilities throughout the community.

During a press conference held at the Banyan Fire Station, Fire Chief Mike McCliman and Mayor L. Dennis Michael outlined how implementing wildfire detection technology, enhanced aerial firefighting infrastructure, and modern wildland firefighting apparatus are helping build a safer and more resilient Rancho Cucamonga long before a wildfire ignites.

“As wildfires across California continue to grow larger, faster, and more destructive, preparedness has never been more important,” said Fire Chief Mike McCliman. “These investments strengthen every stage of our wildfire response—from detecting fires sooner, to supporting aerial suppression, to ensuring firefighters have the specialized equipment needed to respond safely and effectively in different terrain. Together, they help us protect lives, property, and our community.”

One of the most significant advancements is the installation of FIREBird early wildfire detection cameras along Rancho Cucamonga’s northern boundary, where residential neighborhoods meet the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains.

Rancho Cucamonga officials unveiled new wildfire detection technology and firefighting equipment designed to improve early fire detection. Photo by Rancho Cucamonga Fire District

The 30 newly installed FIREBird system uses thermal imaging, artificial intelligence, and on-site weather monitoring to automatically detect wildfires as small as five by five feet—often within minutes of ignition—without requiring human monitoring. Once a fire is detected, the system immediately alerts emergency dispatchers at CONFIRE with the fire’s location, live imagery, and weather conditions, and initiating a response by RCFD.

“Protecting our community requires planning for tomorrow’s challenges today,” said Mayor L. Dennis Michael. “These investments reflect our City Council’s commitment to maintaining a safe and healthy community while embracing innovative solutions that improve quality of life.”

The City Council also recognized retired Assemblymember Chris Holden for his leadership in securing state funding for the project, making Rancho Cucamonga the first community in California to deploy a state-funded FIREBird system.

RCFD also unveiled its recently installed HeloPod at the Banyan Fire Station. The HeloPod serves as a dedicated water refill station for firefighting helicopters, allowing aircraft to reduce turnaround times between water drops and spend more time actively suppressing wildfires. As a regional resource, helicopters utilizing the HeloPod may be responding to incidents throughout Southern California, strengthening aerial firefighting capabilities beyond Rancho Cucamonga’s city limits while strengthening the region’s overall emergency response network.

Completing the District’s wildfire preparedness enhancements is the replacement of two Type 3 brush engines specifically designed for wildland firefighting. The four-wheel-drive apparatus are built to navigate steep, rugged terrain commonly found throughout the San Gabriel Mountains and provide firefighters with enhanced pumping capabilities and greater mobility during vegetation fires. Replacing this equipment ensures firefighters have reliable, modern equipment capable of responding quickly and safely to incidents in difficult terrain.

Together, these investments represent a layered approach to wildfire preparedness by improving early detection, accelerating aerial suppression efforts, and enhancing frontline firefighting capabilities. These initiatives reflect the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District’s ongoing commitment to community risk reduction and aligns with the City’s mission to continuously advance the quality of life through proactive planning, innovation, and collaborative partnerships.

The Rancho Cucamonga Fire District extends its appreciation to the City Council, retired Assemblymember Chris Holden, the State of California, Lindsey FireSense, CONFIRE, and the Cucamonga Valley Water District, whose collaboration made these projects possible.

By investing in advanced technology, critical infrastructure, and modern emergency response equipment today, Rancho Cucamonga is strengthening its ability to protect lives, property, and natural resources for years to come.