IEHP Foundation Among 15 Inland Empire Nonprofits Honored as California Nonprofits of the Year

IEHP Foundation has been named a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Robert Garcia (District 50), joining 14 other Inland Empire organizations recognized at the State Capitol for their service to local communities.

Hundreds of nonprofits from across California were celebrated at Wednesday’s annual Nonprofit of the Year ceremony, which provides each California state legislator with the opportunity to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district.

Now in its eleventh year, the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative is sponsored by CalNonprofits in partnership with the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector.

“It is an incredible honor for IEHP Foundation to be recognized by Assemblymember Robert Garcia as Nonprofit of the Year for District 50,” said Greg Bradbard, CEO of IEHP Foundation. “It is even more meaningful to be honored alongside so many of our community partners that are working with us to address challenges across the Inland Empire and to ultimately make Vibrant Health a reality for all residents.”

IEHP Foundation strengthens the region’s nonprofit sector by providing resources, capacity-building support and funding to community leaders working to improve health outcomes for Inland Empire families. Several fellow honorees have partnered with the Foundation or received grants to advance community health initiatives.

“I am proud to recognize IEHP Foundation as our 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for their continued commitment to improving the lives of families across the Inland Empire,” said Assemblymember Garcia. “Their investment in nonprofit organizations, leadership development, and programs addressing the social determinants of health is helping strengthen the long-term wellbeing of our region. Their work reflects what it means to be a true community partner by expanding opportunities and ensuring Inland Empire families have the resources they need.”

The Inland Empire, California Nonprofits of the Year include:

These nonprofits reflect the Inland Empire’s diversity, serving communities in health and wellness, youth development, housing and homelessness, family support, legal advocacy, military families and animal welfare.

“We are grateful for the work of all the selected Inland Empire nonprofits and want to extend our congratulations for this well-deserved recognition,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits. “Nonprofits are among our country’s most trusted organizations and an integral part of civil society. There’s likely never been a more important time to lift up the contributions nonprofits make within the communities they serve.”

Nonprofits are often recognized as problem-solvers, innovators, and advocates, as well as a significant economic force. According to the upcoming “Causes Count 3.0” report by CalNonprofits, the sector is now California’s third-largest employer, with about 1.5 million employees. The state’s 110,000 public charities collectively generate over $430 billion in annual revenue.