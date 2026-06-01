IEHP Foundation Among 15 Inland Empire Nonprofits Honored as California Nonprofits of the Year

IEHP Foundation Among 15 Inland Empire Nonprofits Honored as California Nonprofits of the Year3 min read
IEHP Foundation has been named a 2026 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblymember Robert Garcia (District 50), joining 14 other Inland Empire organizations recognized at the State Capitol for their service to local communities.
Hundreds of nonprofits from across California were celebrated at Wednesday’s annual Nonprofit of the Year ceremony, which provides each California state legislator with the opportunity to recognize a nonprofit organization doing outstanding work in their district.
Now in its eleventh year, the California Nonprofit of the Year initiative is sponsored by CalNonprofits in partnership with the state Senate and Assembly Select Committees on the Nonprofit Sector.
“It is an incredible honor for IEHP Foundation to be recognized by Assemblymember Robert Garcia as Nonprofit of the Year for District 50,” said Greg Bradbard, CEO of IEHP Foundation. “It is even more meaningful to be honored alongside so many of our community partners that are working with us to address challenges across the Inland Empire and to ultimately make Vibrant Health a reality for all residents.”
IEHP Foundation strengthens the region’s nonprofit sector by providing resources, capacity-building support and funding to community leaders working to improve health outcomes for Inland Empire families. Several fellow honorees have partnered with the Foundation or received grants to advance community health initiatives.
“I am proud to recognize IEHP Foundation as our 2026 Nonprofit of the Year for their continued commitment to improving the lives of families across the Inland Empire,” said Assemblymember Garcia. “Their investment in nonprofit organizations, leadership development, and programs addressing the social determinants of health is helping strengthen the long-term wellbeing of our region. Their work reflects what it means to be a true community partner by expanding opportunities and ensuring Inland Empire families have the resources they need.”
The Inland Empire, California Nonprofits of the Year include:
- District 19 Senator Rosilicie Ochoa Bogh has honored New Hope Village
- District 23 Senator Suzette Martinez Valladares has honored Antelope Valley Blue Star Mothers Chapter 14
- District 29 Senator Eloise Gómez Reyes has honored Family Assistance Program
- District 31 Senator Sabrina Cervantes has honored Inland Counties Legal Services
- District 32 Senator Kelly Seyarto has honored Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center
- District 34 Assemblymember Tom Lackey has honored Today’s Woman Foundation
- District 36 Assemblymember Jeff Gonzalez has honored Coachella Valley Rescue Mission
- District 45 Assemblymember James C. Ramos has honored Common Vision Coalition
- District 47 Assemblymember Greg Wallis has honored Carol’s Kitchen
- District 50 Assemblymember Robert Garcia has honored IEHP Foundation
- District 53 Assemblymember Michelle Rodriguez has honored Just Us 4 Youth
- District 58 Assemblymember Leticia Castillo Jurupa Valley Adopt a Family
- District 60 Assemblymember Dr. Corey Jackson has honored CART (Center Against Racism and Trauma)
- District 63 Assemblymember Natasha Johnson has honored Animal Friends of the Valleys
- District 71 Assemblymember Kate Sanchez has honored RSM Cares
These nonprofits reflect the Inland Empire’s diversity, serving communities in health and wellness, youth development, housing and homelessness, family support, legal advocacy, military families and animal welfare.
“We are grateful for the work of all the selected Inland Empire nonprofits and want to extend our congratulations for this well-deserved recognition,” said Geoff Green, CEO of the California Association of Nonprofits. “Nonprofits are among our country’s most trusted organizations and an integral part of civil society. There’s likely never been a more important time to lift up the contributions nonprofits make within the communities they serve.”
Nonprofits are often recognized as problem-solvers, innovators, and advocates, as well as a significant economic force. According to the upcoming “Causes Count 3.0” report by CalNonprofits, the sector is now California’s third-largest employer, with about 1.5 million employees. The state’s 110,000 public charities collectively generate over $430 billion in annual revenue.