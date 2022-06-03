Fire Engine Struck on 10 Freeway in Fontana￼

Early Friday morning San Bernardino County Fire’s Medic Engine 76 (ME76) was struck while on scene of a traffic collision. Firefighters from the Bloomington fire station had responded to a reported traffic collision on the westbound 10 freeway near Sierra Ave in Fontana and had spotted to safely block the incident scene.

While on-scene of the traffic accident, a big rig struck the apparatus from behind. Thankfully all SBCoFD personnel were outside of the apparatus when it was struck and were not injured by the secondary collision. Immediately after the secondary collision, firefighter-paramedics assessed for injuries and provided immediate care to two passengers in the large vehicle. Thankfully both parties inside the truck had minor injuries and declined transport. The apparatus was successful in shielding the original scene and no first responders or members of the public were injured by the secondary collision. Unfortunately, ME76 sustained significant damage, crews from Station 76 have moved into a reserve apparatus so they can continue to provide service to Bloomington and the surrounding area. California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of both collisions.

“We are thankful that our firefighters, emergency responders and others on-scene weren’t injured this morning in Fontana. While an Engine is replaceable, people are not. We are fortunate that this incident had a positive outcome but it’s a great reminder to stay alert while driving and be cautious around incidents on the freeway.” According to Assistant Chief Jeff Birchfield who oversees operations in Division 1, including the City of Fontana.

In 2021 San Bernardino County Fire responded to nearly 10,000 traffic collisions across our vast area, many on highways. County Fire covers hundreds of miles of interstate highways, freeways and local roads over our 19,000 square mile service area. Please slow down, use caution and be cautious of first responders working in the roadway.