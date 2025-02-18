Five Arrested in $286K Murder-for-Hire; San Bernardino Businesswoman Fatally Shot

A violent, calculated murder-for-hire plot stemming from a multimillion-dollar divorce dispute ended with the fatal shooting of businesswoman Yesenia Torres, 44, at a San Bernardino restaurant in broad daylight. Following an extensive month-long investigation, five suspects, including her estranged husband, Sergio Reveles, 53, were arrested and charged with her murder.

The San Bernardino Police Department (SBPD), in collaboration with the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, unraveled the conspiracy after Torres was gunned down at Burger Point restaurant, located at 444 W. Mill St., on January 10, 2025, at approximately 11:49 a.m. Initially believed to be a robbery, the attack was later confirmed to be a contract killing.

As Torres was walking out of Burger Point and heading toward her Mercedes SUV, the suspects’ vehicle pulled up directly behind her. Surveillance footage captured the moment Gerardo Llamas, 31, the alleged shooter, exited the front passenger seat and approached her as she was about to enter her vehicle. He demanded her purse, grabbing hold of it as she sat in the driver’s seat just before she could close the door. A struggle ensued as Torres fought back, attempting to retain possession of her belongings. During the struggle, Llamas attempted to fire at her, but the gun jammed.

Witnesses, seeing the altercation unfold, rushed to Torres’ aid, but Llamas fired at them, forcing them to retreat inside the restaurant. According to Detective Martinez, the shooter fired nine rounds at Torres, with one expanded casing found when the gun jammed due to her resistance. Llamas chased Torres around her vehicle, continuing to fire at her before she attempted to escape back into the restaurant. She was struck by gunfire, which slowed her down, and as she tried to reach the entrance, Llamas delivered the fatal shot.

Torres collapsed at the doorway of Burger Point, where she was later pronounced dead at the scene when police, fire, and AMR personnel arrived.

Authorities quickly identified two primary suspects within four hours of the murder: Llamas as the shooter and Arnoldo Ruelas, 54, the alleged getaway driver. A key break came when a citizen provided a license plate number and vehicle description, allowing detectives to track the suspects’ movements. SBPD Detective Martinez explained how the investigation unfolded, stating that witness accounts and surveillance footage provided crucial leads in identifying the suspects.

The vehicle was later found abandoned in a Walmart parking lot on the east side of town. Surveillance footage showed the suspects switching to a second vehicle after changing their clothing inside a nearby business. SBPD officers obtained additional surveillance footage from another business, where the suspects entered briefly before leaving in the second vehicle.

By the morning of January 11, SBPD’s surveillance team and the FBI Inland Regional Apprehension Team located Llamas in Bakersfield and Ruelas in Los Angeles. Both men were taken into custody the following morning. Upon further investigation, authorities uncovered a broader conspiracy that pointed to a contract killing.

Additional suspects were identified, including Reynaldo Ruelas, 37, the younger brother of the getaway driver, who allegedly acted as an intermediary between the hitmen and those orchestrating the murder. Investigators later determined that Sergio Reveles, 53, Torres’ estranged husband, and Juan Perez, 42, a local businessman who leases property from Reveles’ business Sergio’s Pallets, were behind the contract killing.

(Left to right) Shooter Gerardo Llamas, 31; getaway driver Arnoldo Ruelas, 54; intermediary Reynaldo Ruelas, 37; business associate Juan Perez, 42; and alleged mastermind and estranged husband, Sergio Reveles, 53.

As detectives built their case, they discovered that Torres’ murder was orchestrated over a period of months as part of an ongoing financial battle between her and her estranged husband. The couple was locked in a contentious divorce that had lasted two years, with millions of dollars in assets at stake. The former couple did not reside in San Bernardino, but they did own numerous businesses in the city.

Detective Martinez confirmed that evidence points to Torres being stalked for months before her killing. He stated that surveillance footage and witness accounts indicate that she was followed in the days leading up to the attack.

On February 6, 2025, SBPD, with support from the FBI, CHP, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, and Riverside Sheriff’s Department, executed search warrants at seven locations. These included the homes and businesses of Reveles and Perez. During these raids, authorities seized over $286,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and clothing described by witnesses and seen on surveillance footage. Authorities believe the large sum of money was intended as payment for Torres’ murder. The search warrants were conducted simultaneously across multiple locations, with law enforcement officials targeting the residences and businesses of all individuals involved.

By February 13, all five suspects were in custody and formally charged with murder. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office charged the suspects with murder (PC 187) and filed special circumstances enhancements for robbery, financial gain, and lying in wait.

District Attorney Jason Anderson acknowledged the severity of the charges but reminded the public that due process remains in effect. “Each of these individuals is innocent until proven guilty, as protections they have in this country,” Anderson said.

All five suspects pleaded not guilty at their arraignment and are being held without bail. Their next court hearing is scheduled for March 14, 2025, at the San Bernardino Justice Center.

San Bernardino Police Chief Darren Goodman praised the investigative work of SBPD’s homicide team, noting their 80 percent clearance rate, which is significantly higher than the national average. “I want to make it known that this incident is not an anomaly,” Goodman said. “If you commit a murder in the city of San Bernardino, there is an 80 percent chance that you will be hunted down and brought to justice.”

Authorities urge anyone with further information on the case to contact Detective M. Yeun at (909) 384-5665, Detective D. Martinez at (909) 384-5619, or Homicide Sergeant E. Campos at (909) 384-5613. The case remains under investigation, and law enforcement officials say additional charges may be forthcoming.