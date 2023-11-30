Fly to Phoenix, AZ from San Bernardino International Airport Starting Feb. 15, 2024

San Bernardino International Airport (SBD) will add Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) service starting February 15, 2024, according to a recent announcement by Breeze Airways. Roundtrip flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday to the “Valley of the Sun,” the latest destination from Southern California’s newest airport. Breeze Airways is offering seats starting as low as $39 one way at FlySBD.com.

Breeze Airways began operating nonstop service to San Francisco International Airport from SBD in August 2022, with BreezeThru service continuing to Provo, UT. In February 2023, Breeze announced seasonal service from San Bernardino to Las Vegas, NV, with a BreezeThru flight to Hartford, CT. With the latest service announcement, Breeze will begin offering seasonal service from SBD to PHX, with BreezeThru service continuing to Hartford, CT, on Airbus A220 aircraft designed with three seating choices — Nice, Nicer, and Nicest.

“New nonstop service to Phoenix from the San Bernardino International Airport is a welcome addition for Inland Empire residents,” said Frank J. Navarro, SBD’s Commission President, and Mayor of the City of Colton. “The U.S. Department of Transportation ranked SBD as the most affordable airport in the nation, and a growing number of travelers have discovered, and continue to choose the airport for its convenience and low cost.”

Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr., SBD’s Commission President and Colton Mayor Frank Navarro, San Bernardino Mayor Helen Tran, an Elvis impersonator, SBD CEO Michael Burrows, and Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs on February 16, 2023 before the inagural flight to Las Vegas.

“We’re happy to offer our Guests from San Bernardino and the Inland Empire more nonstop travel opportunities,” said David Neeleman, CEO of Breeze Airways. “With today’s announcement, Phoenix is just a short $39 hop from SBD.”

Phoenix, the fifth largest city in the U.S. and also known as the Valley of the Sun, is the gateway to the major metropolitan area that includes Scottsdale, Mesa, Tempe, and Chandler.

“Breeze Airways will make travel to the Phoenix area more accessible for Inland Empire residents,” said SBD CEO Michael Burrows. “They can now skip the drive and easily visit family and friends, conduct business, or support their favorite sports team through the convenience of their local airport.”

“We are pleased to see Breeze Airways offer new affordable travel options,” said Director of Aviation Mark Gibbs. “Inland Empire residents continue to find that Breeze offers a nice travel experience from the country’s most affordable airport, where parking is just $5.00 a day and right next to the terminal.”

For more information about San Bernardino International Airport, and Breeze Airways’ destinations, flight schedules and low fares, visit FlySBD.com.