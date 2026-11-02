Fontana Coalition Links ‘Third Spaces’ and Tree Equity to Health and Quality of Life

A shaded place to walk, an affordable activity and a welcoming place to gather can influence how residents stay active, build relationships and find support — everyday opportunities tied to health, well-being and quality of life.

That connection was the focus of the Fontana Community Coalition’s Oct. 21 meeting at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. Alex Lopez, an outreach specialist in Reach Out’s Community Health and Policy Department, led the presentation, connecting “third spaces” and tree equity to the social determinants of health.

Those determinants include neighborhood conditions, economic stability, education, health care access and social relationships. They help explain why opportunities to stay healthy depend partly on the resources and environments available where people live.

The discussion focused on what that means in daily life: whether residents have affordable places to spend time together, transportation to reach them and outdoor spaces comfortable enough to use.

Reach Out’s Alex Lopez explains how supportive relationships and access to community resources can strengthen health and well-being during the Fontana Community Coalition’s Oct. 21 meeting at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Manny Sandoval

Lopez described third spaces as informal gathering places outside home and work where people can build relationships and a sense of belonging. For young people, those connections also extend beyond home and school.

“These are places that are distinct from home, from work, and that are essential to social health and wellness,” Lopez said.

He began by asking participants where they liked to unwind. Answers included coffee shops, gyms, parks and movie theaters. He later revisited those responses to examine a distinction: Enjoying a destination does not necessarily make it accessible to everyone.

Admission fees, pressure to make purchases, transportation and the availability of activities can determine who participates, Lopez said. He emphasized spaces that are free or inexpensive, physically accessible and welcoming to people whose needs may be overlooked.

He also stressed community involvement in shaping those places. Activities should reflect residents’ interests, cultures and needs, he said, rather than following a generic model.

Transportation illustrated the point through Lopez’s own childhood. His father worked and his mother did not drive, he said, leaving the family dependent on public transportation for trips that included parks and libraries.

The value of these destinations, he explained, includes opportunities to form friendships, connect with supportive adults and participate in meaningful activities. Such relationships and experiences can serve as protective factors, helping people cope with stress, build resilience and make healthier decisions.

For a coalition focused on preventing substance use, that means supporting the conditions that help young people thrive before problems develop.

The emphasis on connection also aligns with the U.S. surgeon general’s national strategy, which identifies parks, libraries, green spaces and playgrounds as infrastructure that supports social relationships and calls for investment in institutions that bring people together.

Tree equity added another dimension: A gathering place’s usefulness depends partly on its surrounding environment.

Lopez introduced Tree Equity Score, a tool developed by American Forests to help identify where investment in tree cover is most needed. Trees, he explained, can make outdoor spaces more comfortable while supporting opportunities for recreation and social connection.

“Trees provide shade, they reduce urban heat, improve air quality and make sidewalks and parks more comfortable to be outside,” Lopez said.

The tool combines tree canopy and surface temperature data with information such as building density, income, employment, age and health. Scores range from zero to 100; lower scores indicate a greater need for investment.

During the demonstration, Lopez displayed a score of 67 for Fontana. The practical question was whether residents across different neighborhoods have equitable access to shade and the benefits trees provide.

Lopez connected that question to outdoor gathering places: Less shade can make spending time outside less comfortable, limiting opportunities to walk, exercise, relax or socialize.

“Access to green spaces can support physical and mental well-being,” he said.

A slide from Reach Out’s presentation highlights declines in community gathering places, illustrating concerns about the loss of “third spaces” where residents build relationships, find support and strengthen their sense of belonging. Photo by Manny Sandoval

Residents can explore the map at treeequityscore.org to compare neighborhood conditions and identify areas where tree planting or protection could be prioritized. The score helps guide investment; it does not establish an individual’s health or prove that adding trees alone will resolve health disparities.

Participants also raised questions about climate and water conservation, highlighting considerations that accompany decisions about planting and maintaining trees.

Lopez pointed to existing Fontana destinations where residents can connect, including the community garden at Central City Park, public libraries and neighborhood centers.

Libraries offer more than books, he said: They can provide computers, information and access to programs. Neighborhood centers offer activities involving sports, fitness and the arts. He cited Reach Out’s youth group at the Cypress Neighborhood Center as one example.

For families evaluating these options, the discussion offered practical questions: Is the location affordable? Can everyone get there? Is it welcoming? Do the activities reflect their interests? For outdoor spaces, is there enough shade to make a visit comfortable?

The meeting also addressed access to help with immediate needs.

Lopez demonstrated ConnectIE, a free website where residents can search by ZIP code for low-cost and no-cost resources, including food, housing assistance, transportation, health care and job training. Participants discussed families seeking rental assistance and other support.

He urged those making referrals to call providers first to confirm eligibility and availability, reducing the chance of sending someone to a program that cannot help.

The coalition brings residents and organizations together through education, partnerships and policy work to prevent and reduce substance use, particularly among young people.

Lopez announced its next coalition gathering for Nov. 18, from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the Fontana Chamber of Commerce, 8491 Sierra Ave. Residents seeking information can contact him at alexis.lopez@we-reachout.org or 951-335-0094.

Explore Tree Equity Score at treeequityscore.org and search local assistance at connectie.org.

To learn more about Reach Out’s community coalitions, visit we-reachout.org/community/coalition.