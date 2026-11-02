Fontana Mayoral Challenger Joz Sida Calls for Warehouse Moratorium and Sanctuary City Status

The Fontana mayoral race is coming to a close. Inland Empire Community News (IECN) reached out to incumbent Mayor Acquanetta Warren and her challenger, Joz Sida, in an effort to inform Fontana residents. IECN issued both candidates the same questions, editing only for clarity, length and AP style standards, where applicable.

Mayor Warren did not respond by the time of publication.

Warehouse development has raised concerns about air pollution, truck traffic and public health in Fontana. How would you balance the city’s economic development with protecting residents’ health and quality of life? What specific policies would you support?

Joz Sida: I would expand our public transportation system because it is crucial for our communities to be able to not worry about getting to and from work, school or appointments. Small businesses will thrive with better access to transportation because foot traffic would increase. Investing in better walkable neighborhoods and main streets with more shade and updated sidewalks will allow more families to enjoy the outdoors and boost the local economy and quality of life. I support public safety as an all inclusive policy. That means I’ll make air quality a priority for public health. I will protect our communities from gun violence by pushing for more training and more action in a buy back program. Ultimately, I intend to make Fontana a sanctuary city so that our entire city is safe from being harassed and or taken away by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Everyone’s safety is my priority.

What are your top three priorities for Fontana and what specific actions would you take to accomplish them if elected?

Joz Sida: First, I will work with the city council to ensure we push for a moratorium on construction of warehouses when we have many that are empty. Second, I will move city council meetings to 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month. Lastly, I will lift the ordinance ban on street vendors and help them get the proper permits by ensuring we are meeting them where they are and communicating effectively and with humanity.

How should Fontana residents evaluate your performance if elected? What measurable results would you commit to delivering during your term?

Joz Sida: They will see a shift in the culture and acceptance of people. Everyone will have a sense of belonging and respect. They will be able to measure my success by the improved quality of life residents will experience, including having access to their city government, feeling safe in their own communities in their city, a thriving small business economy and a place they are proud to be from. Being able to breathe, figuratively and literally.